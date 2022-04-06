Evansville Man Arrested Driving 107 in a 40 mph Zone- Weed Located Indiana State Police

Vanderburgh County – Tuesday night, April 5, at approximately 8:25 p.m., Trooper Aaron Hadley was operating radar on the Lloyd Expressway near Wabash Avenue when he observed a 2015 Hyundai Genesis traveling east at 107 mph in the 40 mph zone.

The driver of the vehicle exited the Lloyd Expressway onto Fulton Avenue. Trooper Hadley stopped the vehicle near Second Street and Fulton Avenue and identified the driver as Wesley Hunt, 35, of Evansville.

During a search of the vehicle, approximately 66 grams of marijuana was located. Hunt was arrested and taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail where he later posted bond and was released.

Arrested and Charges:

Wesley Hunt, 35, Evansville, IN