ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

‘We’re closing in on them’ says UFO expert on Pentagon findings

By Leland Vittert, Joshua Eferighe, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yHk7f_0f0tHGh700

CHICAGO ( NewsNation ) — A newly-released Pentagon report says some witnesses who reported UFO sightings also experienced injuries including radiation burns, brain problems and damaged nerves.

While the memo from the Defense Intelligence Agency, or DIA, is not the hard evidence needed to confirm life on other planets, Nick Pope — a journalist who used to run the British Government’s UFO Project — says we’re closer than we’ve ever been.

“If they’re out there, we’re closing in on them and it will be the biggest discovery in human history,” he said Tuesday night during “On Balance with Leland Vittert.”

Titled “Anomalous Acute and Subacute Field Effects on Human and Biological Tissues,” the memo was part of more than 1,500 pages of DIA documents related to the Pentagon’s secretive UFO program called the Advanced Aviation Threat Identification Program .

The document, which was requested in 2017 under the Freedom of Information Act, was finally released Tuesday. It confirms, at least according to Pope, what pilots have been reporting for years.

“We’ve seen multiple videos — U.S. Navy videos — of jets chasing these things tracked on radar and it’s not just UFOs,” Pope said. “Frankly, they’ve been looking at other things which sound like they come straight out of an ‘X-Files’ script.”

Pentagon announces plans to investigate UFOs

In 2019, the U.S. government declassified, released and confirmed videos showing encounters between UFOs and U.S. Navy pilots in 2004 and 2015. Similarly, leaked Pentagon footage of a spherical flying object seen flying off the coast of San Diego was later confirmed as authentic by the Pentagon.

But because there aren’t definitive confirmations on what these objects actually are, the possibilities are endless.

Pope says one theory he’s heard is that the occurrences are no more than next generation aerospace tech — secret prototype aircraft and drones.

Pope also says he’s heard people say it might be U.S. tech secretly tested on one part of the military by another to see how we react. Then, of course, there’s the theory that this is adversary technology from Russia or China.

“All of this is why Congress is now taking very close note of this. There are multiple UFO provisions in the the latest defense bill. So people are taking this seriously,” Pope said.

Pope, who used to be in the minority in terms of official figures following this phenomenon, says public and government interest is one of necessity.

“I think there has been a realization that this is a serious defense and national security issue,” he said.

But the new interest is also because UFOs have become just that undeniable.

“The other thing is, we’ve just got a lot more evidence than was previously the case. We always knew pilots … saw these things. But it’s the DoD themselves that have recently put some of this on their website,” he continued.

Either way, Pope says the chances of us finding out what these UFOs are is “stronger than it ever was.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

Greensboro family responds after arrest made in 2020 murder

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Almost a year-and-a-half after he was murdered, a local family is getting some answers as to who may have pulled the trigger.   Aron Ray Smith, 23, was shot outside of a gas station on West Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro back in Dec. 2020.   On Monday, Greensboro police arrested the man […]
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leland Vittert
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pentagon#National Security#Government Interest#Dia#U S Navy#X Files
The Independent

Biden hits back at Matt Gaetz over Ukraine questions: ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done?’

President Joe Biden had some sharp words for Florida Representative Matt Gaetz, after the Republican tore into US Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin, during a hearing in Congress and criticised the US response to the Ukraine crisis.The president recounted the story a day later, addressing a national union conference on Wednesday.“[Secretary Austin] basically looked at him and said, ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done? Why do you think they’re able to fight? We’ve trained them and we’ve given them weapons. That’s what’s happening.’”The Florida Republican hammered Mr Austin during a budget hearing before the House Armed Services...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Special Counsel John Durham releases damning text message 'proving' Clinton lawyer Michael Sussman lied to FBI when he said he wasn't working for DNC: 'I’m coming on my own - not on behalf of a client or company'

A newly-revealed text message allegedly 'proves' that lawyer Michael Sussman lied to the FBI to hide his links to the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign when he presented the bureau with purported links between Donald Trump and a Russian bank. In a Monday court filing, Special Counsel...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
UFO
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
China
The Independent

‘I need you to stop!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene fires back at reporter over questions on Russian propaganda

Marjorie Taylor Greene hit a breaking point when she was pressed by a reporter about allegations that she’s become a parrot for Kremlin propaganda, an accusation that has been levelled against the Republican in recent weeks as a result of controversial and false remarks about the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.“Okay, first off, that’s ridiculous and you need to stop,” the Republican representative from Georgia can be heard saying in a video, shared on her own official Twitter account with the caption: “The Democrats and their spokesmen in the Fake News media continue to  defame me as Pro-Putin and...
POLITICS
The Independent

New Air Force One delayed after investigations find drinking, drug use and uncredentialled workers, report says

Two new Air Force One planes are expected to be two years late after production issues risked damage to a jet and investigations reportedly found the supervisor wasn’t credentialed and another employee failed a drug test.The latest incident came in early 2022 when Boeing made two attempts at moving one of the jets from scaffolding onto jacks, which The Wall Street Journal reported were not designed to hold the weight of the aircraft.It follows a previous incident of two mini tequila bottles on one of the two aircraft being built, while another liquor bottle was found outside Boeing’s San...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS News

U.S. boosts missile defense readiness in response to North Korea's "serious escalation" with recent missile tests

U.S. officials said Thursday that the Pentagon was amplifying its readiness in the Pacific in light of two North Korean missile tests over the past two weeks. North Korea said the launches were to help develop satellites, but as CBS News Asia correspondent Elizabeth Palmer reports, American intelligence agencies believe Kim Jong Un's military was really testing components of its gigantic "Hwasong-17" intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).
MILITARY
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy