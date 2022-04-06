'Moon Knight' Filming Locations: Where in London was the Marvel Show Shot?

The second episode of Moon Knight is officially streaming, and it's filled with a ton of nods to the characters comic origins. Towards the end of the episode, Steven Grant refuses to give control of his body to Marc Spector, so that they can face an Egyptian jackal, and in doing so he falls from a ledge. Steven gets told to summon the Moon Knight suit, but instead summons the Mr. Knight suit and decides to take on the creature. The battle takes place in an alley way and on the street where an oncoming bus comes by and the two fight near it before getting hit by a car. When the camera pans out to show the damage, you can see that the number for the bus is "WBN 0032". Which stands for Werewolf By Night 32 aka the first appearance of Moon Knight.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO