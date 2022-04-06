Shape of You: Read full statement from Ed Sheeran, Johnny McDaid and Steve Mac after they win copyright trial

Ed Sheeran , Johnny McDaid and producer Steve Mac have released a statement after winning their “ Shape of You ” copyright lawsuit.

On Wednesday (6 April), Mr Justice Zacaroli cleared the trio of plagiarism , after it was alleged that they had copied parts of his 2017 smash single from Sami Chokri’s 2015 track “Oh Why”.

Following the judge’s ruling, Sheeran released a video on social media addressing the impact that the trial had had on his mental health.

A corresponding statement was released on behalf of all three “Shape of You” writers.

Read the full statement below...

“ There was a lot of talk throughout this case about cost. But there is more than just a financial cost.

There is a cost on creativity. When we are tangled up in law suits, we are not making music or playing shows.

There is a cost on our mental health. The stress this causes on all sides is immense. It affects so many aspects of our everyday lives and the lives of our families and friends. We are not corporations. We are not entities. We are human beings. We are songwriters. We do not want to diminish the hurt and pain anyone has suffered through this, and at the same time, we feel it is important to acknowledge that we too have had our own hurts and life struggles throughout the course of this process.

There is an impact on both us and the wider circle of songwriters everywhere. Our hope in having gone through all of this, is that it shows that there is a need for a safe space for all songwriters to be creative, and free to express their hearts. That is why we all got into this in the first place. Everyone should be able to freely express themselves in music, in art and do so fearlessly.

At the same time, we believe that there should be due process for legitimate and warranted copyright protection. However, that is not the same as having a culture where unwarranted claims are easily brought. This is not constructive or conducive to a culture of creativity.

We are grateful that Mr Justice Zacaroli has delivered a clear and considered judgment which supports the position we have argued from the outset. ‘Shape of You’ is original. We did not copy the Defendants’ song.

We respect the music of those who’ve come before us and have inspired us along the way, whoever they are. We have always sought to clear or to acknowledge our influences and collaborators. It doesn’t matter how successful something appears to be, we still respect it.

It is so painful to hear someone publicly, and aggressively, challenge your integrity.

It is so painful to have to defend yourself against accusations that you have done something that you haven’t done and would never do.

We are very grateful for all the messages of love, hope and support we received throughout the course of this case from songwriters everywhere. Thank you also to our publishers, who stood shoulder to shoulder with us at every step of the way. We are privileged to do what we do, and we know that. We want to live in a world where we are free to do what we do, openly and honourably.

While this has been one of the most difficult things we have ever been through in our professional lives, we will continue to stand up against baseless claims, and protect our rights and the integrity of our musical creativity, so we that can continue to make music, always.

Our message to songwriters everywhere is: Please support each other. Be kind to one another. Let’s continue to cultivate a spirit of community and creativity .”

