ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Shape of You: Read full statement from Ed Sheeran, Johnny McDaid and Steve Mac after they win copyright trial

By Isobel Lewis
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LFNq4_0f0tFLbo00

Ed Sheeran , Johnny McDaid and producer Steve Mac have released a statement after winning their “ Shape of You ” copyright lawsuit.

On Wednesday (6 April), Mr Justice Zacaroli cleared the trio of plagiarism , after it was alleged that they had copied parts of his 2017 smash single from Sami Chokri’s 2015 track “Oh Why”.

Following the judge’s ruling, Sheeran released a video on social media addressing the impact that the trial had had on his mental health.

A corresponding statement was released on behalf of all three “Shape of You” writers.

Read the full statement below...

There was a lot of talk throughout this case about cost. But there is more than just a financial cost.

There is a cost on creativity. When we are tangled up in law suits, we are not making music or playing shows.

There is a cost on our mental health. The stress this causes on all sides is immense. It affects so many aspects of our everyday lives and the lives of our families and friends. We are not corporations. We are not entities. We are human beings. We are songwriters. We do not want to diminish the hurt and pain anyone has suffered through this, and at the same time, we feel it is important to acknowledge that we too have had our own hurts and life struggles throughout the course of this process.

There is an impact on both us and the wider circle of songwriters everywhere. Our hope in having gone through all of this, is that it shows that there is a need for a safe space for all songwriters to be creative, and free to express their hearts. That is why we all got into this in the first place. Everyone should be able to freely express themselves in music, in art and do so fearlessly.

At the same time, we believe that there should be due process for legitimate and warranted copyright protection. However, that is not the same as having a culture where unwarranted claims are easily brought. This is not constructive or conducive to a culture of creativity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LcVeY_0f0tFLbo00

We are grateful that Mr Justice Zacaroli has delivered a clear and considered judgment which supports the position we have argued from the outset. ‘Shape of You’ is original. We did not copy the Defendants’ song.

We respect the music of those who’ve come before us and have inspired us along the way, whoever they are. We have always sought to clear or to acknowledge our influences and collaborators. It doesn’t matter how successful something appears to be, we still respect it.

It is so painful to hear someone publicly, and aggressively, challenge your integrity.

It is so painful to have to defend yourself against accusations that you have done something that you haven’t done and would never do.

We are very grateful for all the messages of love, hope and support we received throughout the course of this case from songwriters everywhere. Thank you also to our publishers, who stood shoulder to shoulder with us at every step of the way. We are privileged to do what we do, and we know that. We want to live in a world where we are free to do what we do, openly and honourably.

While this has been one of the most difficult things we have ever been through in our professional lives, we will continue to stand up against baseless claims, and protect our rights and the integrity of our musical creativity, so we that can continue to make music, always.

Our message to songwriters everywhere is: Please support each other. Be kind to one another. Let’s continue to cultivate a spirit of community and creativity .”

Follow live updates following the verdict here .

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Music experts disagree in Ed Sheeran court case

Music experts have given contrasting views over whether Ed Sheeran copied the work of another singer when he wrote his 2017 single Shape Of You. The star denies stealing the chorus of Sami Switch's Oh Why for the "oh I, oh I, oh I" hook of his hit song. Forensic...
MUSIC
Daily Mail

Ed Sheeran was target of 'concerted plan' to secure his interest in work of grime artist who later accused him of copying his track for 2017 hit Shape of You, High Court copyright battle hears

Ed Sheeran was targeted with a 'concerted plan' to secure his interest in a songwriter who later accused him of copying one of his songs, the High Court has been told. The former management company for Sami Chokri, a grime artist who performs under the name Sami Switch, allegedly made a 'huge effort' to bring the 2015 song Oh Why to the star's notice.
MUSIC
The Independent

Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape Of You’ is ‘coincidentally similar’ to the song he is accused of copying, music expert says

Ed Sheeran’s hit song “Shape Of You” has “distinctive differences” to the track he is accused of copying, a music expert has told the court during Sheeran’s copyright trial.The singer is accused by Sam Chokri of lifting a refrain from his 2015 single “Oh Why”. Sheeran denies all accusations that he had heard Chokri’s song prior to co-writing 2017’s “Shape Of You” with Steve Mac and Johnny McDaid. American forensic musicologist Anthony Ricigliano concluded in a report that it was “objectively unlikely” that any similarities between the two songs are the “result from copying”.Ricigliano gave evidence over his analysis of...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Mcdaid
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Steve Mac
loudersound.com

Robert Plant reveals the eight songs he'd take to a desert island

Robert Plant has revealed the eight songs he'd take with him to a desert island. Appearing on The BBC's long-running interview series Desert Island Discs, the former Led Zeppelin man picked songs by Mario Lanza, Eddie Cochran, Howlin' Wolf and more, and finished with Your Long Journey, one of his own songs with Alison Krauss, from 2007's Raising Sand album.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Copyright#Mental Health
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood says she 'can't wait any longer' as she shares incredible news

Carrie Underwood delivered long-awaited news to her eager fans on Thursday when she revealed something very exciting. The country music star took to Instagram and in a heartfelt post revealed: "I can't wait any longer!! I have a new album coming June 10! Get ready for #DenimAndRhinestones! Pre-order beginning at midnight ET."
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Heartbreak: Meghan Markle's Husband 'Deeply Regrets' Not Returning To U.K. After Seeing 'Frail' Queen Elizabeth And 'Crying' Princess Beatrice On TV? Thomas Markle Slams Sussex Couple Anew

Prince Harry has been living away from the royal family for more than two years now. The brother of Prince William shocked the world when he announced, in January 2020, that he would be stepping back from his royal duties alongside his wife, Meghan Markle. Earlier this year, Prince Harry...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Watch Foo Fighters Play ‘Everlong’ at Their Final Gig With Taylor Hawkins

Click here to read the full article. The shocking news of Taylor Hawkins’ death is just beginning to reverberate around the world, and little is known beyond what the Foo Fighters released in their public statement. “Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family,” they wrote, “and we ask that their privacy by treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.” When Hawkins died, the Foo Fighters were in Colombia preparing to play at the Estéreo Picnic festival on the same bill as the Strokes, J. Balvin, and the Libertines. Their last gig with the drummer took...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Loudwire

Hear Ronnie James Dio Sing ‘War Pigs’ Seven Years Before Joining Black Sabbath

You've probably heard a version of Ronnie James Dio singing "War Pigs" with Black Sabbath before, but what about the version from his early band Elf all the way back in 1972?. Yes, such a thing does exist and, for the sake of revisionist history, it offers a brilliant glimpse into just how fit Dio, who would go on to link up with Ritchie Blackmore in Rainbow before his first Sabbath stint, was to front the godfathers of heavy metal in the early '80s.
MUSIC
epicstream.com

Princess Anne Shock: Queen Elizabeth's Only Daughter Supports Her Decision To Ban A Royal Documentary That Turned Out To Be The Most-Watched In History, Royal Biographer Robert Hardman Claims

Princess Anne shared the same thought as her mom, Queen Elizabeth II, when it came to filming their family. The monarch allegedly attempted to stop a documentary from airing, but it turned out to be a hit. Her only daughter was on board with the monarch's decision. Princess Anne Allegedly...
WORLD
epicstream.com

Princess Charlene Heartbreak: Prince Albert's Wife Battling With Princess Caroline For Princess Gabriella And Prince Jacques? Royal Allegedly Left Monaco Again

Princess Charlene made headlines in March after she finally returned to the principality and reunited with her family in Monaco. The palace, in a statement, confirmed that the mother of Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques is back in the country and would continue her "convalescence in the Principality with her husband and her children by her side."
WORLD
The Independent

The Ed Sheeran ‘Shape of You’ verdict reveals the realities of pop songwriting in the streaming era

The judgment is an emphatic vindication of the creative genius of Ed, Johnny [McDaid] and Steve [Mac].” So trumpeted Ed Sheeran’s lawyers, at the news that he and his songwriting team had won the high-profile copyright case brought against him by Sami Chokri and Ross O’Donoghue, over similarities between Sheeran’s 2017 hit “Shape Of You”, and Chokri’s 2015 release “Oh Why”.Steady on. A key pillar of Sheeran’s defence was that the passage in question – four ascending pre-hook “oh I”s – was such a common and formulaic echo of the pentatonic scale, so overused and obvious, that it was all...
HIP HOP
The Independent

Ed Sheeran Shape of You plagiarism trial described as ‘traumatising’ for singer

The lawyer representing Ed Sheeran in a plagiarism row over his hit song “Shape of You” has said the case “should never have gone to trial”. The British singer-songwriter faces a wait to learn the outcome of a High Court dispute over the copyright of his 2017 single. Sheeran and his co-writers, Snow Patrol’s John McDaid and producer Steven McCutcheon (also known as Steve Mac), deny that “Shape Of You” copies part of Sami Chokri’s 2015 track “Oh Why”. Chokri – who performs under the name Sami Switch – and his co-writer Ross O’Donoghue, claim that the “Oh...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Ed Sheeran faces wait for judge’s ruling in Shape of You legal row

Ed Sheeran faces a wait to learn the outcome of a High Court dispute over the copyright of his 2017 hit Shape of You.A trial in London focused around allegations that the song ripped off another artist’s track concluded on Tuesday.Mr Justice Zacaroli, who presided over the 11-day hearing that Mr Sheeran attended throughout, said he would “take some time to consider my judgment” which he would deliver “as soon as I can”.Mr Sheeran and his co-authors, Snow Patrol’s John McDaid and producer Steven McCutcheon, deny that Shape Of You copies part of 2015 song Oh Why by Sami Chokri.Mr...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Ed Sheeran learnt of close friend Shane Warne’s death from paparazzi outside ‘Shape of You’ trial

Ed Sheeran has said that he learnt about close friend Shane Warne’s death from a photographer outside his ongoing “Shape of You” trial.The legendary Australian cricketer died on 4 March in Koh Samui, Thailand. An autopsy ruled that he died of natural causes.Sheeran was among the many celebrities to pay tribute to Warne, and shared a post remembering him as an “amazing friend” with the “kindest heart”.However, appearing on Carrie and Tommy on the Hit Network in Australia on Wednesday (16 March), Sheeran said that he had been told about the sports star’s death by a photographer while appearing...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

591K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy