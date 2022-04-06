The Hundred: Latest draft picks and full squads for 2022 season

The Hundred have completed their 2022 draft and it saw some big names join the competition with the men and women’s events taking place in August.

585 players were registered in the men’s draft but only 42 spots had to be filled after the teams retained their teams on deadline day in February.

Among the big names was Kieron Pollard who was the first pick and he will play for London Spirit. But in the men’s the talk was more focused on the names not selected with Australia’s David Warner , Pakistan’s Babar Azam and West Indies Chris Gayle all left out.

In the women’s, which doesn’t have a draft system, Tammy Beaumont joined Welsh Fire as their captain. Australian World Cup winners Meg Lanning and Alana King will team up at the Trent Rockets. Meanwhile West Indies’ Deandra Dottin moves from London Spirit to the Manchester Originals.

But what are the full line-ups? Here are the squads in full:

London Spirit men (the brackets highlight their salary): Zak Crawley (central contract), Mark Wood (central contract), Kieron Pollard (£125,00), Liam Dawson (£125,00), Glenn Maxwell (£100,000), Eoin Morgan (£100,00), Riley Meredith (£75,000), Jordan Thompson (£75,000), Mason Crane (£60,000), Dan Lawrence (£60,00), Daniel Bell-Drummond (£50,000), Chris Wood (£50,000), Adam Rossington (£40,000), Ravi Bopara (£40,000), Blake Cullen (£30,000), Brad Wheal (£30,000).

London Spirit women : Heather Knight (31,250), Beth Mooney (£31,250), Amelia Kerr (£25,000), Megan Schutt (£25,000), Freya Davies (£18,750), Sophie Luff (£18,750), Charlie Dean (£15,000), Danielle Gibson (£15,000), Amara Carr (£12,500), Naomi Dattani (£12,500), Grace Scrivens (£10,000), Alice Monaghan (£7,500).

Welsh Fire men : Jonny Bairstow (central contract), Ollie Pope (central contract), Joe Clarke (£125,000), Tom Banton (£125,000), Ben Duckett (£100,000), Adam Zampa (£100,000), Jake Ball (£75,000), David Miller (£75,000), David Payne (£60,000), Naseem Shah (£60,000), Leus Du Plooy (£50,000), Sam Hain (£50,000), Ryan Higgins (£40,000), Matt Critchley (£40,000), Josh Cobb (£30,000), Jacob Bethell (£30,000).

Welsh Fire women : Tammy Beaumont (£31,250), Rachael Haynes (£31,250), Annabel Sutherland (£25,000), Fran Wilson (£25,000), Katie George (£18,750), Hayley Matthews (£18.750), Alex Hartley (£15,00),Claire Nicholas (£15,000), Fi Morris (£12,500),Georgia Hennessy (£12,500), Alex Griffiths (£10,000), Sarah Bryce (£10,000),Hannah Baker (£7,500), Lauren Filer (£7,500), Nicole Harvey (£7,500).

Manchester Originals men : Jos Buttler (central contract), Ollie Robinson (central contract), Andre Russell (£125,000), Laurie Evans (£125,000), Phil Salt (£100,000), Wanindu Hasaranga (£100,000), Matt Parkinson (£75,000), Daniel Worrall (£75,000), Jamie Overton (£60,000), Sean Abbott (£60,000), Tom Hartley (£50,000), Tom Lammonby (£50,000), Colin Ackermann (£40,000), Wayne Madsen (£40,000), Fred Klaassen (£30,000), Calvin Harrison (£30,000).

Manchester Originals women : Sophie Ecclestone (£31,250), Lizelle Lee (£31,250), Kate Cross (25,000), Deandra Dottin (£25,000),Emma Lamb (£18,750), Amy Satterthwaite (£18,750) , Ellie Threlkeld (£15,000), Cordelia Griffith (£15,000), Hannah Jones (£12,500), Ami Campbell (£12,500),Georgie Boyce (£10,000), Phoebe Graham (£10,000) , Laura Jackson (£7.500),Grace Potts (£7,500).

Northern Superchargers men : Ben Stokes (central contract), Adil Rashid (£125,000), Dwayne Bravo (£125,000), David Willey (£100,000), Faf du Plessis (£100,000), Harry Brook (£75,000), Wahab Riaz (£75,000), Brydon Carse (£60,000), Adam Hose (£60,000), Matthew Pose (£50,000), John Simpson (£50,000), Adam Lyth (£40,000), Roelof van der Merwe (£40,000), Callum Parkinson (£30,000), Luke Wright (£30,000).

Northern Supercharges women : Jemimah Rodrigues (£31,250), Alyssa Healy (£31,250), Laura Wolvaardt (£25,000), Jenny Gunn (£25,000) , Linsey Smith (£18,750), Alice Davidson-Richards (£18,750), Hollie Armitage (£15,000), Beth Langston (£15,000), Katie Levick (£12,500), Bess Heath (£12,500), Kalea Moore (£10,000), Liz Russell (£10,000), Lucy Higham (£7,500).

Oval Invincibles men : Sam Curran (central contract), Rory Burns (central contract), Jason Roy (£125,000), Sunil Narine (£125,000), Sam Billings (£100,000), Tom Curran (£100,000), Will Jacks ( £75,000), Saqid Mahmood (£75,000), Reece Topley (£60,000), Rilee Rossouw (£60,000), Danny Briggs (£50,000), Hilton Cartwright (£50,000), Matt Milnes (£40,000), Jack Leaning (£40,000), Jordan Cox (£30,000), Nathan Sowter (£30,000).

Oval Invincibles women : Dané van Niekerk (£31,250), Marizanne Kapp (£31,250), Natasha Farrant (£25,000), Shabnim Ismail (£25,000), Mady Villiers (£18,750), Lauren Winfield-Hill (£18,750) , Alice Capsey (£15,000), Aylish Cranstone (£15,000) , Danielle Gregory (£12,500), Grace Gibbs (£12,500), Emily Windsor (£10,000), Eva Gray (£10,000), Kira Chathili (£7,500),Emma Jones (£7,500).

Trent Rockets men : Joe Root (central contract), Dawid Malan (central contract), Rashid Khan (£125,000), Tom Kohler-Cadmore (£125,000), Alex Hales £100,000), Lewis Gregory (£100,000), Colin Munro (£75,000), Iain Cockbain (£75,000), Marchant de Lange (£60,000), Luke Wood (£60,000), Samit Patel (£50,000), Matt Carter (£50,000), Steven Mullaney (£40,000),Sam Cook (£40,000), Tom Moores (£30,000), Luke Fletcher (£30,000).

Trent Rockets women : Nat Sciver (£31,250), Meg Lanning (£31,250) , Katherine Brunt (£25,000), Mignon du Preez (£25,000) , Sarah Glenn (£18,750), Bryony Smith (£18,750) , Kathryn Bryce (£15,000), Alana King (£15,000),Abbey Freeborn (£12,250), Marie Kelly (£12,250) , Sophie Munro (£10,000), Alexa Stonehouse (£10,000), Georgia Davis (£7,500).

Birmingham Phoenix men : Chris Woakes (central contract), Jack Leach (central contract), Liam Livingstone (£125,000), Matthew Wade (£125,000), Moeen Ali (£100,000), Olly Stone (£100,000), Adam Milne (£75,000), Benny Howell (£75,000), Tom Abell (£60,000), Kane Richardson (£60,000), Will Smeed (£50,000), Matt Fisher (£50,000), Chris Benjamin (£40,000), Miles Hammond (£40,000), Henry Brookes (£30,000), Graeme van Buuren (£30,000).

Birmingham Phoenix women : Amy Jones (£31,500), Sophie Devine (£31,500), Ellyse Perry (£25,000), Sophie Molineux (£25,000),Georgia Elwiss (£18,750), Kirstie Gordon (£18,750), Issy Wong (£15,000), Eve Jones (£15,000), Emily Arlott (£12,500), Gwen Davies (£12,500), Abtaha Maqsood (£10,000), Ria Fackrell (£7,500), Phoebe Franklin (£7,500), Sterre Kalis (£7,500).

Southern Brave men : Jofra Archer (central contract), Marcus Stoinis (£125,000), Quinton de Kock (£125,000), James Vince (£100,000), Tymal Mills (£100,000), Chris Jordan (£75,000), George Garton (£75,000) Alex Davies (£60,000), Jake Lintott (£60,000), Tim David (£50,000), Rehan Ahmed (£50,000), Ross Whiteley (£40,000), Craig Overton (£40,000),Joe Weatherley (£30,000), Dan Moriarty (£30,000).

Southern Brave women : Danni Wyatt (£31,250), Smriti Mandhana (£31,250), Sophia Dunkley (£25,000), Anya Shrubsole (£25,000), Amanda-Jade Wellington (£18,750), Tahlia McGrath (£18,750), Maia Bouchier (£15,000), Lauren Bell (£15,000), Carla Rudd (£12,500), Georgia Adams (£12,500) , Tara Norris (£10,000), Jo Gardner (£10,000) , Paige Scholfield (£7,500), Freya Kemp (£7,500), Ella McCaughan (£7,500).