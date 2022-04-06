ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Channel 4: Jeremy Hunt not ‘personally enthusiastic’ about privatisation plan

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
2 days ago
 2 days ago

Jeremy Hunt has admitted he's "not personally enthusiastic" about the privatisation of Channel 4 .

The broadcaster has been publicly owned since it was founded in 1982 and is funded by advertising, but the Government confirmed this week it will proceed with plans to privatise it.

"I'm not personally enthusiastic about the Channel 4 privatisation," the former culture secretary said.

"I believe in competition and the reason we have very high standards across our media is because we have competition."

