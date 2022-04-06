Ed Sheeran Wins Copyright Lawsuit Despite Being Slammed as 'Magpie'
At the start of the 11-day trial, Ed Sheeran, who was in court over his hit "Shape of You," was accused of being a "magpie," who "borrows" ideas from...www.newsweek.com
At the start of the 11-day trial, Ed Sheeran, who was in court over his hit "Shape of You," was accused of being a "magpie," who "borrows" ideas from...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0