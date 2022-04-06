ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Ed Sheeran Wins Copyright Lawsuit Despite Being Slammed as 'Magpie'

By Ryan Smith
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

At the start of the 11-day trial, Ed Sheeran, who was in court over his hit "Shape of You," was accused of being a "magpie," who "borrows" ideas from...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Music experts disagree in Ed Sheeran court case

Music experts have given contrasting views over whether Ed Sheeran copied the work of another singer when he wrote his 2017 single Shape Of You. The star denies stealing the chorus of Sami Switch's Oh Why for the "oh I, oh I, oh I" hook of his hit song. Forensic...
MUSIC
The Independent

Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape Of You’ is ‘coincidentally similar’ to the song he is accused of copying, music expert says

Ed Sheeran’s hit song “Shape Of You” has “distinctive differences” to the track he is accused of copying, a music expert has told the court during Sheeran’s copyright trial.The singer is accused by Sam Chokri of lifting a refrain from his 2015 single “Oh Why”. Sheeran denies all accusations that he had heard Chokri’s song prior to co-writing 2017’s “Shape Of You” with Steve Mac and Johnny McDaid. American forensic musicologist Anthony Ricigliano concluded in a report that it was “objectively unlikely” that any similarities between the two songs are the “result from copying”.Ricigliano gave evidence over his analysis of...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Cardle
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Johnny Mcdaid
Person
Marvin Gaye
Person
Matt Ross
HollywoodLife

Soulja Boy’s Girlfriend Claims She Was Blindsided By News He’s Expecting A Baby With Another Woman

Soulja Boy’s longtime girlfriend claims she had no idea that he was having a baby with a hairstylist until he posted about it on Instagram. Soulja Boy, 31, has some explaining to do to his longtime girlfriend Aliyah Hanes, 29, who claims that the rapper didn’t tell her that he was expecting a baby with another woman. If that weren’t bad enough, Aliyah — who said in a shocking interview with Daily Mail that she was “best friends and lovers” with Soulja Boy for “over a decade” — found out about his new bundle of (not so) joy on Instagram, when he posted a video on March 19 that announced to his fans that he was having a baby boy with an LA-based hairstylist named Jackie.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Magpie#Copyright#Plagiarism#British#High Court#The Independent
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Heartbreak: Meghan Markle's Husband 'Deeply Regrets' Not Returning To U.K. After Seeing 'Frail' Queen Elizabeth And 'Crying' Princess Beatrice On TV? Thomas Markle Slams Sussex Couple Anew

Prince Harry has been living away from the royal family for more than two years now. The brother of Prince William shocked the world when he announced, in January 2020, that he would be stepping back from his royal duties alongside his wife, Meghan Markle. Earlier this year, Prince Harry...
CELEBRITIES
WRAL News

Ed Sheeran awaits verdict over copyright court battle

An 11-day trial over the copyright of Ed Sheeran's hit song “Shape of You" concluded in London on Tuesday, with the judge saying he would take some time to consider his ruling. The British pop star and his co-writers, Snow Patrol’s John McDaid and producer Steven McCutcheon, deny accusations...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
BBC

Ed Sheeran sends support for Ukrainian band Antytila

A Ukrainian band turned soldiers have received a message of support from musician Ed Sheeran. Sheeran is performing at a benefit concert for Ukraine in Birmingham next week, and band Antytila reached out to him via TikTok while dressed in combat gear in Kyiv. In their message, the group asked...
WORLD
Loudwire

Hear Ronnie James Dio Sing ‘War Pigs’ Seven Years Before Joining Black Sabbath

You've probably heard a version of Ronnie James Dio singing "War Pigs" with Black Sabbath before, but what about the version from his early band Elf all the way back in 1972?. Yes, such a thing does exist and, for the sake of revisionist history, it offers a brilliant glimpse into just how fit Dio, who would go on to link up with Ritchie Blackmore in Rainbow before his first Sabbath stint, was to front the godfathers of heavy metal in the early '80s.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Ed Sheeran Announces 2023 Australian Stadium Tour

Almost four years to the day since he wrapped up his last tour of the country, pop icon Ed Sheeran has announced his return to Australia, plotting a stadium tour for early 2023. Announced this morning, the forthcoming tour will see Sheeran kick off his time down under with a...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Ed Sheeran details mental health toll of ‘baseless’ Shape Of You copyright case

Ed Sheeran has detailed the toll his recent copyright case has taken on his mental health, as well as the creative cost of the legal battle, as he called for the end of “baseless claims”.The singer and his Shape Of You co-writers Johnny McDaid and Steven McCutcheon were accused of ripping off Sami Chokri and Ross O’Donoghue’s 2015 song Oh Why.In a ruling on Wednesday, Mr Justice Zacaroli concluded Sheeran “neither deliberately nor subconsciously” copied a phrase from Oh Why when writing Shape Of You.A joint statement from Sheeran, McDaid and McCutcheon said: “There was a lot of talk throughout...
MENTAL HEALTH
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
865K+
Followers
88K+
Post
793M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy