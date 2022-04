SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Ruth Free Store is in the process of moving to a new location, but it won’t be far as it’s just one door away. Still on Belknap street in Superior, the new space is much larger than the current space and will provide the area needed to store the growing number of donations. The new store will also have the room to host the daily free lunch and dinners Monday through Saturday.

SUPERIOR, WI ・ 21 DAYS AGO