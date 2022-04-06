Dallas County Board Of Supervisors Approve Child Abuse Prevention Proclamation

From Fellowship Senior Living, Inc. v. Schenk, decided in 2020 by New Jersey trial court judge Yolanda Ciccone, but just posted on Westlaw a few days ago:. By way of background, this suit arises out of the Schenks' failure to pay for monthly residency and other attendant recurring service charges beginning in June 2017 and continuing through October of this year. On March 18, 2010, the Schenks entered into the Residency Agreement with Fellowship by which Fellowship accepted the Schenks as lifecare residents in the Fellowship Village CCRC and agreed to provide them with, among other things, housing, certain healthcare as needed, and certain meals (the "Services").

