ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, IA

Dallas County Board Of Supervisors Approve Child Abuse Prevention Proclamation

By Dustin Teays
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dallas County Board of Supervisors approved a Child Abuse Prevention proclamation at their regular meeting Tuesday. The Board approved the Child Abuse proclamation that will see the month of April be...

www.raccoonvalleyradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Supervisor illegally had gun at county board meeting: sheriff

HARTFORD, Wis. - The Washington County Sheriff's Office has referred criminal charges against a county supervisor who allegedly concealed a gun illegally at a March 9 board meeting. Supervisor Timothy Michalak, who is also Hartford's mayor, allegedly did not have a valid concealed carry permit when the gun in question...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
Arizona Daily Sun

Horstman, Vasquez to head Coconino County Board of Supervisors

Supervisors Patrice Horstman and Jeronimo Vasquez were unanimously approved as the new heads of the Coconino County Board of Supervisors. Horstman, who supervises District 1, will serve as chair of the board, with District 2's Vasquez as vice chair. “I am grateful to serve with wonderful colleagues on the Board...
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
Red Bluff Daily News

Tehama County Board of Supervisors recognizes International Women’s Day

RED BLUFF — Clinic Managers Gloria Barreto and Maria Barreto, of Women’s Health Specialists, asked the Tehama County Board of Supervisors Tuesday recognize March 8 as International Women’s Day. According to the proclamation adopted by the board, International Women’s Day is a time to pay respect to...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
Finger Lakes Times

Seneca County Board of Supervisors consider resolution supporting tax break for firefighters

WATERLOO — It’s no secret that recruiting volunteer firefighters has become increasingly difficult. In an effort to prompt interest, especially among younger people, state Sen. Pam Helming, R-54 of Canandaigua, is sponsoring a bill that would allow municipalities the option of giving volunteers firefighters a 10% reduction in their property assessment, thus reducing their property tax burden.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Government
City
Melcher-dallas, IA
Dallas County, IA
Government
County
Dallas County, IA
City
Dallas, IA
thecheyennepost.com

Biden-Harris Administration Releases Draft Guidance, Invites Public Comment on New Orphaned Well Program

$4.7 billion investment from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will help plug orphaned oil and gas wells. The Department of the Interior today released draft guidance to states on how to apply for the first $775 million in grant funding available this year under President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to create jobs cleaning up polluted and unsafe orphaned oil and gas well sites across the country. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides a total of $4.7 billion to address orphaned wells across the country.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Storage System#Ip Pathways
Reason.com

Court Ordered Disgruntled Retirement Community Residents to Stop "Disparag[ing]" Management, Then Reconsidered

From Fellowship Senior Living, Inc. v. Schenk, decided in 2020 by New Jersey trial court judge Yolanda Ciccone, but just posted on Westlaw a few days ago:. By way of background, this suit arises out of the Schenks' failure to pay for monthly residency and other attendant recurring service charges beginning in June 2017 and continuing through October of this year. On March 18, 2010, the Schenks entered into the Residency Agreement with Fellowship by which Fellowship accepted the Schenks as lifecare residents in the Fellowship Village CCRC and agreed to provide them with, among other things, housing, certain healthcare as needed, and certain meals (the "Services").
LAW

Comments / 0

Community Policy