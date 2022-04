AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School System will expand a job training and work experience program as part of an education initiative funded by Georgia Power. Richmond County is one of four school systems in the state selected for the $3 million initiative the district says is “designed to support impactful local programs in communities of color and facilitate holistic generational change.”

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA ・ 16 DAYS AGO