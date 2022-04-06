Rep. Sorensen Emphasizes Cybersecurity

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is facing blowback on Twitter that could soon translate to real-life consequences after a stunning attack aimed at Ketanji Brown Jackson and those supporting her confirmation to the Supreme Court.The far-right Georgia congresswoman used the deluge of accusations raised by Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee claiming that Ms Jackson was too lenient in the sentencing of those convicted of having child sexual abuse images to go a step further and directly condemn Ms Jackson’s supporters as “pro-pedophile”, specifically naming three GOP senators who have announced their intentions to vote for Ms Jackson.During her comments,...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO