Dallas County Extension Offering Virtual Our Bookshelf Program

Schedule features new aquatics classes and spring break camps. – A wide variety of activities are available for community members of all ages through Paso Robles Recreation Services during the months of April and May. Several spring break camps will be happening April 18-22 including Youth Evolution Basketball and Soccer Academies and a Pop! Burst! Bang! Blast & Sizzle! STEM camp from Science-Dipity. Camp locations, times, and prices vary by activity. Youth scholarships and sibling discounts are available for all spring break programs.

PASO ROBLES, CA ・ 30 MINUTES AGO