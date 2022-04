A woman injured during a traditional May Day parade in Cornwall may have actually died from an earlier ‘scuffle’, an inquest has heard. Laura Smallwood sustained a neck injury and fell unconscious while at the Obby Oss festival - held each year to mark the arrival of summer - in Padstow in 2019.The 34-year-old paediatric nurse died in hospital three days later. An inquest on Thursday heard how she fell unconscious after being hit by a horse costume - a large wooden circle worn by a male dancer - during the parade. While the incident may have caused Ms Smallwood’s...

