Immigration

EU steps up legal action against Malta over passport scheme

 2 days ago

BRUSSELS, April 6 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Wednesday gave Malta two months to address concerns over its cash-for-passports scheme or face being taken to court.

"Malta has recently suspended this new scheme for Russian and Belarusian nationals following the Russian invasion of Ukraine," the EU executive said in a statement.

"While this was a positive step, Malta continues to operate the scheme for all other nationals and did not express any intention to stop it," it said after sending a reasoned opinion to the island.

