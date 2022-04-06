ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cahokia, IL

Man shot in Cahokia Heights, Ill. Wednesday morning

By Jason Maxwell
 2 days ago

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – A man was shot early Wednesday morning in Cahokia Heights, Illinois.

The shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. along Jerome Lane near Goose Lake Road. The man was taken to the hospital. The severity of his injuries is unknown at this time.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

