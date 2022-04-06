Man shot in Cahokia Heights, Ill. Wednesday morning
CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – A man was shot early Wednesday morning in Cahokia Heights, Illinois.
The shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. along Jerome Lane near Goose Lake Road. The man was taken to the hospital. The severity of his injuries is unknown at this time.
