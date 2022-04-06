Adams pitches gem, Perryville tops Elkton baseball

PERRYVILLE — Perryville had a great week on the baseball field as the Panthers notched wins over Elkton and Havre De Grace.

Against Elkton, Perryville senior Rafe Adams pitched 6.2 strong innings with two runs allowed and striking out 8 to lead Perryville over Elkton 11-2 on Tuesday.

Adams gave up one run in the first inning and then settled in a nice groove. Elkton scored once more in the fifth inning on a fielder choice off the bat of Ethan Parker-Watt.

“My fastball was on point and the arm felt great,” Adams said. “It felt great to get the win.”

Perryville was led by James Able with 4 RBIs and a run scored. Cameron Kestner had 3 RBI for the Panthers.

A pair of freshmen stood out as catcher Michael Candy recorded 3 RBI and designated hitter Pierce Sponaugle scored three runs to help Perryville improve to 5-1 on the season.

“The one thing with (Adams), he settled in and he trusted his defense. We played defense behind him,” Perryville coach Ricky Davis said. “Kestner had good quality at-bats. We moved him up to the No. 2 hole and that paid off.”

On Wednesday, the Panthers defeated Havre De Grace 5-2 behind another strong pitching performance, this time off the arm of senior Mason Salisbury.

Salisbury recorded 8 strikeouts over 7 innings and allowed 2 hits. Junior Zack Ayers led the Panthers at the plate as he went 2-for-3 with two runs while Tserkis went 2-for-3 with a run scored and JT Lepore had 2 RBI.

Perryville takes on Edgewood Friday at 3:30 p.m. at Edgewood High School in Harford County.