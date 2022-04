Former Liverpool striker John Aldridge insists winning the Premier League has to be the priority for his old club as they head into a potentially pivotal clash with title rivals Manchester City.Jurgen Klopp’s quadruple-chasing side have already won the Carabao Cup, face City again next weekend in the FA Cup semi-final and have one foot in the last four of the Champions League after a first-leg win at Benfica.But Aldridge, who won the league and FA Cup in the late 1980s with the Reds, believes the title is the most important trophy to win.“It’s (a quadruple) a big ask. The...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO