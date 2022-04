The 2022 Masters instantly received more excitement when legendary golfer Tiger Woods announced that he was participating at Augusta National. Woods hasn’t played an official PGA Tour event in 14 months but is a 15-time major champion and has taken home the green jacket five times in his career, most recently in 2019, 14 years after the last time he had won at Augusta. Woods has stunned the golf world before. Would anyone be surprised if he won the Masters in 2022, especially after his impressive practice session? Not many would be- and Woods certainly wouldn’t be one of them, given his bold response to a question on if he believes he can win this tournament. Woods’ response was tweeted out via the Masters’ Twitter account.

