Texas Country Music Hall Of Fame Names New Inductees

On January 21, 1957, Patsy Cline made her national television debut on “Arthur Godfrey’s Talent Scouts,” which aired Monday nights on CBS. The show featured agents and managers from across the country presenting the latest artists they’d signed. Cline’s mother, Hilda Hensley, had pretended to be her manager to secure them a spot at the taping in New York City.
Country music pioneer Bobbie Lee Nelson — the sister of Willie Nelson, and a vaunted pianist in her own right — died Thursday at age 91. Her death was announced by her family via social media. They did not reveal the cause of her death, but said that she had died "peacefully and surrounded by family."
Dolly Parton shocked the world when she politely declined the offer to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Although she was very grateful for the offer, and has some rock and roll cred considering she’s covered songs by Led Zeppelin, The Beatles, and Neil Young, she admitted that she’s a country music artist, and wouldn’t feel right if she accepted the offer.
Newsflash: Being The King of country music pays pretty damn well. George Strait’s net worth comes in at a staggering $300 million, according to Money Inc., making him one of the richest country singers in the business. Of course, he has 60 #1 singles to his name (the most...
Recognizing the hard work of local musicians and encouraging the next generation. What do Tommy Dorsey, The Sharks and Poison have in common? They all have ties to the central Pennsylvania region and are inductees into the Central Pennsylvania Music Hall of Fame. It all began in 2019. Brandon Valentine...
Could Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood be the next country superstars lending their names to a downtown Nashville bar? It's possible, according to the Nashville Business Journal, which cites "multiple sources" in saying that Brooks is "eying a honky-tonk at 411 Broadway." That's the same space formerly occupied by longtime...
Country music singer and songwriter Jeff Carson, who scored hits with "Not On Your Love," and "The Car" before becoming a police officer, has died in Tennessee, his publicist said. Carson was 58. Carson died of a heart attack at a hospital in Franklin, said Jeremy Westby of 2911 Media.
I mean, if you’re gonna tip the cap to Merle Haggard, there might not be a better crew to do it with. On April 6th, 2016, the country music world lost a legend named Merle Haggard. Merle was scheduled to play a show in Enid, Oklahoma, with Willie Nelson...
Merle Haggard has one of, if not the, best voices that has ever existed in all of country music. He was a pioneer in the genre, and released plenty of classics throughout his legendary career that we all still know and love today. On this date in 1970, he released...
Chris Stapleton is a certified hit machine. I mean, the man picked up three Grammys last night at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, delivered a jaw-dropping performance of “Cold,” and has won countless other awards during his relatively short country music career as a solo performer. Before he...
Tulsa, Okla. native Joe Diffie was one of the most successful country artists of the 1990s and early 2000s, with 35 of his singles charting on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. That included five No. 1 hits, his debut single "Home," 1991's "If The Devil Danced (In Empty Pockets)," 1994's "Third Rock From the Sun" and "Pickup Man," and his 1995 track "Bigger Than the Beatles."
As she contemplated her upcoming performance at the 94th Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday (March 27), Reba McEntire wasn't feeling all that excited, and she didn't know why. Then, just days before the ceremony, she had a realization. "I was very emotional yesterday about the Oscars," McEntire told Taste of...
A Judd reunion is coming to the CMT Awards. Wynonna and Naomi Judd are set to perform at the ceremony in their first televised appearance in 20 years. The duo will reprise their 1990 hit song "Love Can Build a Bridge" in front of Nashville's Country Music Hall of Fame, a nod to their upcoming induction in May. Kacey Musgraves is scheduled to introduce the pair.
Twenty years ago, the country music world was shaken to its core at the loss of country music legend, Waylon Jennings. Battling type two diabetes, the outlaw country icon passing away in his sleep at age 64, in February of 2002, in his Chandler, Arizona, home. Needless to say, the...
This kid’s voice is UNREAL. Last week, 20-year-old Luke Taylor shook us to the core with his baby face and unbelievably deep singing voice, singing Johnny Cash’s “Ring Of Fire” on American Idol. Seriously, the kid’s voice would make Josh Turner and Sam Elliott jealous.
A little more than a week removed from the tragic death of his wife Mary Jane, ol’ Hank Williams Jr. is back in the saddle. Last week, Hank took to Instagram to thank fans for the support, and announce that he will continue to tour despite this awful tragedy.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Music Hall of Fame held a ceremony at the Halloran Center to celebrate its 10th anniversary on Tuesday. The organization added eight more names to join the current roster of 82 inductees, raising it to 90. The roster of 2022 inductees included:. Fred Ford,...
The country music world lost an absolute icon when Merle Haggard passed away on April 6, 2016, his 79th birthday. Since the early 1960s, Haggard had made a name for himself in country music, as a proponent of "outlaw country" and a supporter of the "Bakersfield sound." He released more than 100 charting country singles, earned 38 No. 1 hits and released close to 70 albums -- an immense, and legendary, catalog, to say the least.
To be considered, alumni must be distinguished in their field of endeavor, make significant contributions to the community, and serve as positive role models to current students.
Ryleigh Madison performs “Crazy” by Patsy Cline, American Idol 2022 Season 20 Hollywood Week. Startattle.com – American Idol. Contestant: Ryleigh Madison (16 years old), High School Student from Whiteville, North Carolina. Round: Hollywood Week. Song: “Crazy” by Patsy Cline. Result: Advanced. Ryleigh Madison American Idol...
