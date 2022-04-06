ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Confessions of a participation trophy liberal – and what it tells you about Pa. politics | Opinion

By Capital-Star Guest Contributor
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39uYpF_0f0t8xv400

(Image via pxHere.com )

By Patrick Beaty

Here’s something I learned through many years of experience in state government and as an advocate for redistricting reform. When a government employee calls you a participation trophy liberal, a loser and a cheater, all in one sophomoric rant, you know you must be onto something.

True, the comment was not directed at me personally, but the message was clear enough.

A spokesperson for the Pennsylvania House Republican caucus was responding to a press conference at which a variety of government reform groups called for changes in legislative rules to allow for consideration of bills with bi-partisan support.

Asked to comment on the proposal, House GOP spokesperson Jason Gottesman chose instead to engage in name-calling of the type that has become all too familiar on social media. He told a reporter that the reform advocates were “participation trophy liberals” who “don’t like the fact that they have lost the game, so they are trying to cheat by changing the rules.”

There’s a lot to unpack there, but let’s start with this. When did it become okay for a government employee to give a statement like that as the official response of the House majority caucus? It feels like an invisible line has been crossed before we even knew it was there.

The Pa. Constitution belongs to all of us. Not one political party | Patrick Beaty

The Pennsylvania legislature has a long sad history as a body resistant to change. To put it mildly. In fact, that is how legislative leaders always seemed to handle past reform efforts – mildly – with lukewarm assurances that were never realized.

Remember former Speaker Mike Turzai’s professed support for the gift ban? Or current Speaker Bryan Cutler’s assurance (when he was majority leader) that the Rules Committee which he chaired was open to considering additional rule changes? Nothing happened, of course, and eventually the legislative session came to an end without any significant reforms. Disappointing to be sure, but at least reformers weren’t vilified as losers. At least not as the official government response.

Even setting aside the appalling tone of disrespect for nonpartisan groups like the Committee of Seventy, League of Women Voters of PA, March on Harrisburg, Fair Districts PA, and others who participated in the press event, the quoted statement reveals quite a lot about what is wrong with politics and government today. And, while not intended, the statement actually served to reinforce the main point being made by the reformers.

Once upon a time, the party in power would occasionally reach across the aisle and collaborate with members of the minority party on issues that were popular with voters of both persuasions.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

Trust me, this actually happened. Seems almost quaint in retrospect. Those were also the days when lawmakers worked together in committee to study proposed legislation, hear from interested citizens and experts and then make necessary amendments before reporting bills to the floor for consideration by the full House or Senate.

Now it is much more common for bills to be voted out of committee without public input or opportunity for members of the minority party to offer amendments, but with the vague promise that any concerns could be addressed later.

The whole committee process is treated by the majority party as a nuisance they would gladly toss aside if it were not required by our state Constitution . Bills introduced by members of the minority party are very rarely considered regardless of merit.

It has been often said that politics is a “contact sport’’ or a “blood sport” (and also that “ politics ain’t beanbag ,” which is a kind of game, if not a sport). By the nature of our two-party system, American politics involves teams who win and lose. The winning team gets certain advantages. They get to set the agenda for as long as they remain in power and they get to control the flow (or lack thereof) of bills introduced by members of both teams.

We are now at a point where winning is everything. If you are not on the winning team, you are by definition a loser and so apparently are all those who voted for you or who hold similar beliefs. It is no longer considered off limits for an elected official to ask constituents how they are registered as voters and if they voted for that official in the last election.

But we have reached a whole different level of dysfunction and rancor when individual citizens and groups who challenge the status quo in the spirit of reform are castigated as cheaters who only want to change the rules because they “lost the game.”

We should not expect any “participation trophy” because we didn’t win. Well guess what? We’re not even playing your game. We are the people you are supposed to represent in government. All of us, not just the ones who voted for your team.

For the record, I have never been a fan of giving awards just for showing up. Call me old school (or just old). But I also am not offended if someone else wants to do that. It doesn’t make them losers. If you say that makes me a participation trophy liberal, then I will gladly confess to the charge.

Patrick Beaty is the volunteer legislative director of Fair Districts PA . His work appears frequently on the Capital-Star’s Commentary Page.

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post Confessions of a participation trophy liberal – and what it tells you about Pa. politics | Opinion appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star .

Comments / 0

Related
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Legislation suggests a new way to support Pa. Children’s Trust Fund | Five for the Weekend

The bill was introduced by state Rep. Pamela A. DeLissio, D-Philadelphia, who is the minority chair of the PA House Children and Youth Committee and state Rep. Sheryl Delozier, R-Cumberland, who is the committee’s majority chair. The post Legislation suggests a new way to support Pa. Children’s Trust Fund | Five for the Weekend appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Salon

John Roberts joins dissent calling out conservative majority for abusing "shadow docket" powers

On Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court issued an "emergency" ruling in Louisiana v. American Rivers. The decision temporarily reverses a lower court's order blocking a Trump-era water regulation that makes it easier for states to issue permits to dump pollutants into navigable rivers — at least until the Ninth Circuit decides whether to take up an appeal of that order.
LOUISIANA STATE
Daily Mail

Longtime Republican Rep. Fred Upton, 68, becomes the FOURTH GOP member who voted to impeach Trump to announce he is retiring and won't run for re-election in his Michigan seat

Thirty five-year Republican Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan announced Monday he will not run for reelection, making him the fourth GOP member who voted to impeach Donald Trump to seek retirement. Upton, 68, has been sent by voters to Congress 18 times. He joins Reps. John Katko of New York,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Turzai
Person
Bryan Cutler
POLITICO

Scores of House GOP lawmakers tried to call up a bill keeping the pandemic-related border health rules in place. Democrats blocked it.

The move came during rule debate over whether to hold two former Trump officials in contempt of Congress. What happened: Dozens of House Republican lawmakers flocked to the floor today seeking to call up legislation barring the relaxation of Covid-related public health restrictions at the border. Democrats blocked the move,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Psaki says Texas governor doesn’t have authority for ‘publicity stunt’ plan to bus migrants to DC

White House press secretary accused Texas Gov Greg Abbott of promising an illegal “publicity stunt” on Thursday after the Republican governor vowed that he would place undocumented migrants on chartered buses to Washington DC.The governor made headlines in right-leaning media and thrilled conservatives this week when he pledged that he would respond to the Biden administration’s end of Title 42 directives that allow DHS to turn back migrants at the border by forcing undocumented immigrants to board buses and be essentially shipped out of his state, across the country.Ms Psaki was asked about the governor’s announcement at her daily...
IMMIGRATION
Coeur d'Alene Press

Op-Ed: Say no to white guilt

I am 100% American. My heritage is a quarter Cuban, a quarter Puerto-Rican, a quarter Irish, an eighth French, and an eight English. All of my ancestors arrived in the United States between 1900 and 1925, except for the English. My English great-grandmother was from Vermont Congregationalist stock, who came...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Confession#Legislature#Participation Trophy#Republican#House#Gop
POLITICO

Marjorie Taylor Greene's comments on "Nazis in Ukraine" have been cited by Russian media. They're using them to help justify their invasion of Ukraine.

State media has also cited her saying that President Joe Biden "wants war." The world is literally watching: Russian state media are using Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s words aid their argument that their invasion of Ukraine was warranted. Both Ukraine — and the Georgia Republican’s primary challenger — are...
U.S. POLITICS
Harvard Health

Black progress, white anger

Eddie S. Glaude Jr. says the nation is currently in the angry throes of a white reprisal to the racial reckoning sparked by the police murder of George Floyd, a response that comes at a critical time in efforts to build a genuine multiracial democracy. “We’re in the midst of...
BOSTON, MA
The Guardian

Are white Christians under attack in America? No, but the myth is winning

Every evening, Fox News tells a story about America. It’s a story about how traditional American values are being undermined by radical leftists – how marginalized populations actually account for a huge portion of the country, and that they want to take America from white Christians. These radicals are atheists, Muslims, Jews. They are people of color, vegans, coastal city dwellers and, of course, Democrats.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
Lootpress

Capito, Republican Senators Introduce Bill to Clarify Biden Cannot Unilaterally Declare “Climate Emergency”

WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), John Boozman (R-Ark.), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), John Hoeven (R-N.D.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), and James Lankford (R-Okla.), today introduced legislation, known as the Real Emergencies Act, to clarify the president cannot use climate change as the basis to declare a national emergency.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pennsylvania Capital-Star

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
375K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pennsylvania Capital-Star is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news site dedicated to honest and aggressive coverage of state government, politics and policy. The nearly 13 million people who call the commonwealth home depend on their interests being safeguarded by one of the nation’s largest, most expensive, and often inefficient and corrupt full-time state legislatures. The actions of the legislative, executive and judicial branches touch on almost every aspect of Pennsylvanians’ daily lives. Since our launch in February 2019, the Capital-Star has emerged as a go-to source for in-depth original reporting, explainers on complex topics, features that ground policy debates, as well as progressive commentary on a range of issues. The Capital-Star is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.penncapital-star.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy