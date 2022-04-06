Truett’s Chick-fil-A Sports: Atlanta Braves host Cincy to open 2022 season Thursday night; MLB schedule. Rome Braves open the year on the road Friday; home next Tuesday. Community sports calendar.
MATCHUP TIME (ET) NAT TV PITCHING MATCHUP. The Rome Braves begin the season Friday with a three-game series in Greensboro, N.C. The home opener is Tuesday, April 12, vs. Hudson Valley. Single-game tickets now on sale. 2022 opening day roster. Players. Catch home and away audio webcasts here. Atlanta...hometownheadlines.com
Comments / 0