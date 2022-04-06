ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truett’s Chick-fil-A Sports: Atlanta Braves host Cincy to open 2022 season Thursday night; MLB schedule. Rome Braves open the year on the road Friday; home next Tuesday. Community sports calendar.

Cover picture for the articleMATCHUP TIME (ET) NAT TV PITCHING MATCHUP. The Rome Braves begin the season Friday with a three-game series in Greensboro, N.C. The home opener is Tuesday, April 12, vs. Hudson Valley. Single-game tickets now on sale. 2022 opening day roster. Players. Catch home and away audio webcasts here. Atlanta...

Join the Braves for Opening Day hype event

In anticipation of Opening Day, the Atlanta Braves and Major League Baseball are hosting a “Road To Opening Day” event at Piedmont Park on Wednesday. As part of MLB’s league-wide “Enjoy The Show” campaign, which is all about celebrating the various ways fans can enjoy baseball, this event will award fans with free collectibles, ballpark-themed snacks, a chance to rub elbows with baseball greats and team mascots, and other surprises.
St Louis Cardinals Top Opening Day Ticket Price Rankings

With the MLB season kicking off this afternoon, it’s a great time to look at the business side of things and which clubs are expected to draw big crowds today. Opening day is a time for positivity for every fanbase in the Majors but let’s dive into the ticket prices for each team today on Stubhub and who the most expensive buy ultimately is. The list below will feature today’s games ranked from the most expensive ticket prices to the cheapest for this slate of games.
Jay Bilas Makes His Opinion On Hubert Davis Very Clear

There was a point in the Tar Heels’ season when very few people believed they would even make the NCAA Tournament. But, first-year head coach Hubert Davis and his North Carolina squad put those doubts to rest with an incredibly improbable National Championship run. Back-to-back 20+ point losses to...
Seahawks Are Reportedly Meeting With Top Quarterback

After trading long-time franchise cornerstone Russell Wilson, the Seattle Seahawks have a need at quarterback and extra draft picks to find a successor. At the annual NFL meetings, head coach Pete Carroll said they’re “definitely still in the quarterback business.” While this year’s draft class doesn’t feature can’t-miss passing prospects, the Seahawks nevertheless at least appear to be entertaining the idea of using the No. 9 pick on one.
NFL Officially Loses Key Sponsorship For 2022 Season

The NFL is moving on from one of its most noticed sideline sponsorship brands ahead of the 2022 season. A bidding war to replace it could be on the horizon. Per the Sports Business Journal, Bose is officially out as the sideline headset provider of the NFL. Bose has held the exclusive license to coaches’ headsets for the past eight years.
Here is your 2022 Pittsburgh Pirates Opening Day roster

PITTSBURGH — It's Opening Day!. The Pittsburgh Pirates will help start Major League Baseball's regular season by taking on the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium at 4:15 p.m. E.T. It's the beginning of another season for the Pirates, who are expected to be cellar dwellers in the National...
Splash Beverage Group's Pulpoloco And Copa di Vino To Be Introduced At 50,000-Seater Dodger Stadium For 2022 Baseball Home Games

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. What happened: Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) announced that premium brands Pulpoloco and Copa di Vino will be made available for all 76 home games of the Los Angeles Dodgers for the 2022 Major League Baseball Season.
NASCAR Has Ruled On RFK Penalty: Fans React

On Thursday, the National Motorsports Appeals Panel announced its ruling on the penalties against RFK Racing’s No. 6 Ford team and Brad Keselowski. NASCAR recently handed down an L2-grade penalty to RFK Racing’s No. 6 Ford team after an inspection at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The punishment handed out to the team included 100-point penalties in both the driver and owner standings, the loss of 10 playoff points, a four-race suspension to crew chief Matt McCall, and a $100,000 fine.
A new team just entered the Tyrann Mathieu sweepstakes

The New Orleans Saints are now facing some competition to try and land the services of star safety Tyrann Mathieu. Standout safety Tyrann Mathieu is still looking for a new home. Despite Frank Clark hoping a return to the Kansas City Chiefs will go down, that’s a long shot and other organizations are working to get him to sign.
KANSAS CITY, MO
It's official: Justice Sueing is returning to Ohio State for one more year

Ohio State forward Justice Sueing has officially announced his return to the Buckeyes for one more season. Wednesday, CBS Sports reported that Sueing was planning to return to college for his final year, and The Dispatch reported that he was likely to use that year at Ohio State. Now, Sueing has made it known that he will spend the 2022-23 season with the Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
Report: Steve Lavin set to land new head coaching job

Former UCLA and St. John’s head coach Steve Lavin is reportedly poised to take his first head coaching job in seven years. Lavin is in negotiations to become the new head coach at San Diego, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. Rothstein says the two sides are working on the final terms of an agreement, which could come soon.
Tiger Woods Had Telling Comment After First Round At The Masters

Just over a year since he was involved in a horrifying car accident, Tiger Woods made his long-awaited return to competitive golf with a stunning first-round 71 at the 2022 Masters on Thursday. Though he finished the day at Augusta National with a 1-under score, the international golf superstar wasn’t...
