With zucchini feta pancakes, mushroom strudel, and handwritten instructions on how to carve a fruit salad—complete with doodles and line drawings—Mollie Katzen taught generations of vegetarians not just how to feed themselves, but how to do it in varied, global, and fascinating fashion. The first edition of the Moosewood Cookbook came out in 1974, and has since been considered one of the best (and best-selling) cookbooks ever. Now, as she sells her longtime Bay Area home, the public gets a glimpse of the stunning kitchen, studio, and garden from which she produced, wrote, tested, and illustrated a dozen best-selling cookbooks.

