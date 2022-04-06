ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercedes AMG SL 43 unveiled

By Roland Hutchinson
 2 days ago
Mercedes Benz has announced a new model in its SL range, the Mercedes AMG SL 43 which is powered by a 2.0 litre turbocharged engine. The new Mercedes AMG SL 43 produces 375 horsepower and the car comes with a 0 to 62 miles per hour...

Gear Patrol

Meet the 500 HP Engine That Will Kill the Hemi V8

We expected Stellantis to unveil its new, revolutionary turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six gas engine in April. That's not happening because Stellantis just unveiled it in March. The new engine is called the Hurricane. It will replace the 5.7-liter and 6.4-liter V8s in the Stellantis lineup, as the conglomerate figures out going all-electric. And it's going to do so with not just greater fuel economy but more power.
CARS
CNET

2023 Toyota GR Corolla Debuts With Rally-Tuned AWD, Wicked Widebody

Drivers have spent months begging Toyota for a taste of the GR Yaris, but the automaker hasn't given in yet. Instead it's treating us to a different hot hatchback that's, perhaps, more desirable and appropriate for our roads. Meet the freshly debuted 2023 Toyota GR Corolla and the limited-run Circuit Edition. Squeezing 300 horsepower from a tiny engine and boasting standard rally-tuned all-wheel-drive and widebody style that would make a Subaru WRX blush, the GR Corolla is set to powerslide into dealerships later this year.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Mercedes rolls out a special G63 to mark 55 years of AMG

Mercedes-Benz on Tuesday revealed a special-edition AMG G63 commemorating 55 years of the AMG performance skunkworks. It was revealed alongside a new AMG GT Track Series sports car designed for track enthusiasts, and is due here later this year. Just 55 examples of the special G-Wagen have been earmarked for U.S. sale.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

BMW Is Building A Genuine Audi RS3 Rival

The BMW 1 Series first arrived on the scene in the mid-2000s with the availability of a straight-six engine, a manual gearbox, and rear-wheel drive. This culminated in one of the greatest sports cars ever made with the legendary 1 M Coupe. Sadly, it has now become a FWD vehicle with the option of AWD and although the 1 Series is no longer sold in the US, its bad traits have been picked up by the 2 Series Coupe. Fortunately, this still offers a straight-six and isn't quite so dull, and while the latest 1 Series continues to offer tepid performance in its current F40 shape, new spy shots suggest that the facelifted model is turning into a real pocket rocket.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Preview: 2023 Toyota GR Corolla hot hatch ready to romp with 300 hp, 6-speed manual, and AWD

The Corolla nameplate has been synonymous with reliability for decades, but it’s also been synonymous with a less flattering adjective: boring. Toyota is seeking to change that by finally giving the compact car a real high-performance version (the Apex sedan introduced in 2021 doesn’t count): the 2023 GR Corolla, developed by Toyota’s Gazoo Racing performance division.
CARS
GeekyGadgets

New DeLorean EV to be unveiled in August

DeLorean has announced that its new EV will be unveiled in August, the car will be made official on the 18th of August at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. The design of the new DeLorean EV will be slightly different from the previous model that has been made iconic by the Back to the Future movies. The photo above is a teaser of this new electric vehicle.
CARS
Autoweek.com

Toyota GR Corolla Is a 300-HP Rally-Bred Hot Hatch

The Toyota GR Corolla uses a turbocharged, direct-and-port injected 1.6-liter inline three-cylinder engine. The hot hatch comes exclusively with a six-speed manual transmission that feeds the standard all-wheel-drive system. Toyota says it plans to have the GR Corolla on sale before the end of 2022 as a 2023 model. The...
CARS
NewsBreak
Cars
MarketWatch

The 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid gives you space, versatility, AWD and excellent fuel economy

I Santa Fe Hybrid has a starting MSRP of $33,900. The top Limited trim starts at $40,310. Driving an SUV is usually a compromise since you could be getting better fuel economy from a sedan or hatchback. However, an efficient hybrid powertrain takes that compromise away in the Santa Fe Hybrid. You get the space and versatility of a midsize crossover SUV while getting over 30 mpg both in the city and on the highway. That excellent fuel economy on top of standard all-wheel drive and a roomy, nicely equipped interior makes the Santa Fe Hybrid a well-rounded SUV.
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

McLaren 600LT Challenges V12-Powered Ferrari 812 In A Drag Race

In a classic matchup between turbocharged and naturally aspirated supercars, which really does have an upper hand? That's what we have here – a drag race between a McLaren 600LT and a Ferrari 812 Superfast, courtesy of Carwow. Both cars are European and both are incredibly powerful machines despite their age.
CARS
Motor1.com

2023 BMW i7 Spied On The Nurburgring Weeks Before Official Debut

BMW is putting the finishing touches on its first-ever flagship electric sedan. The i7 will debut later this month during a premiere set to take place in New York, Munich, and Beijing. This could be our last chance to see the vehicle lapping the Nurburgring in camouflaged form and the only thing we get to hear is a lot of tire squeaking accompanying the i7’s fast and quiet lap around the famous German track.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

100 Years Ago, Mercedes Supercharged The World Of Performance

These days, turbocharging has made supercharged engines all but obsolete, and with the exceptions of Hellcat-powered Stellantis products like the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat and some Jaguar Land Rover products, it's rare to find a mainstream production engine that utilizes the technology. Of course, the aftermarket scene realizes that, despite its complexity, a supercharger can produce phenomenal results. One of the first automakers to prove that it was worth exploring was Mercedes-Benz, which eventually used the tech in cars like the E55 AMG. No current Mercs make use of the concept anymore, and that's a shame because it was among the first to prove its benefits in motorsport, winning the Targa Florio in Sicily, Italy 100 years ago.
CARS
Top Speed

The 2023 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Facelift Looks Amazing In The Sunset

Mercedes launched the current generation G-Class back in 2018 and now, four years later, the company is about to also offer a facelift for it. Prototypes of the standard G-Class facelift, the AMG G63 and even the the G4×4² have been caught testing many times before, but the ones caught testing recently are a little bit more special. Our spy photographers managed to get some pictures of the facelift G-Class during a beautiful sunset, and we have to admit: the red and orange landscape makes the SUV look even better, despite the camouflage!
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

The 2022 Mercedes-AMG GT Track Series Is a $400,000 Weekend Warrior

Built to be as exclusive as it is Herculean, the Mercedes-AMG GT Track Series—based off of the Mercedes-AMG GT—is only limited to just 55 units, but it's billed as the most "powerful customer sports car" ever built by AMG. It does come with an additional catch: you're not allowed to drive it on the road, as it's built to the standards of GT3 and GT4 race cars, including the roll cage, lack of an AM/FM/Satellite radio, and no air conditioning. At least not the type of air conditioning you're used to in your 2022 Mercedes-AMG GT road car.
CARS
TechSpot

All-electric variant of upcoming BMW 7 Series will have an 8K panoramic screen for rear passengers

The big picture: Besides being the most luxurious vehicle in the German automaker's lineup, the BMW 7 series has also been home to the company's V12 engine for over three decades. However, the need for an increasing portfolio of EVs means the bragging rights have switched from cylinder counts and horsepower to connectivity, big screens and better mileage. This has led to the new all-electric BMW i7, which features an 8K display in the rear, and a 305-mile EPA range.
CARS
Motor1.com

Maserati Will Keep Nettuno V6 Engine To Itself

With more and more car brands getting under the same group as one another, engine sharing is common and inevitable. Heck, even brands not under the same umbrella sometimes share their power plants. The development of engines takes time and (lots of) money, which should tell you how much savings are to be employed when this vital vehicle part gets shared.
CARS
Motor1.com

Mercedes-AMG Teaser Promises "New Star" Coming Soon For The SL-Class

Something new with the Mercedes-AMG SL-Class is coming soon. But wait a second ... isn't the current SL-Class already new? Indeed it is, having debuted less than a year ago to considerable fanfare for its smooth styling and twin-turbocharged V8 power. However, it's only offered with a boosted V8. That might be changing, and it might lead to a new flagship model. Maybe.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Chevy Silverado ZR2 To Be Available With Borla Performance Exhaust

General Motors unveiled the refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 last September, revealing a long list of updates and changes for the light-duty pickup truck, as well as the all-new Chevy Silverado ZR2 off-roader. Now, GM Authority has learned that the Silverado ZR2 will be available with a new Borla performance exhaust system.
CARS
