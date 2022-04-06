ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump is furious about the slow, botched launch of his Truth Social platform, report says

By Tom Porter
Business Insider
 2 days ago

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced plans to launch his own social network, Truth Social, in the first quarter of 2022.

Paul J. Richards/ AFP via Getty Images; Screengrab/ TRUTH Social App Store

Former President Donald Trump is frustrated by the slow rollout of his social-media app Truth Social, The Washington Post reported .

Trump has privately "fumed" about the delayed launch of the app, and has even mused about joining Gettr , a rival app set up by former aide Jason Miller, sources close to the matter told The Post.

Truth Social partially opened in February , when Trump posted his first message on the network.

But, more than a month after the release of the site's iPhone app, many users who have signed up for the platform remained unable to access it.

Insider reported last week after managing to access the platform that there are few authentic accounts and that feeds are plagued by bot accounts. This is despite the site's CEO, former congressman Devin Nunes, promising it would be fully operational by the end of March .

Truth Social was billed as an alternative to platforms like Twitter or Facebook, from which Trump was banned for inciting violence in the wake of the attack on the Capitol by his supporters on Jan 6, 2021.

In recent weeks two senior tech executives have resigned their positions on Truth Social, Reuters reported.

Reuters also said that Truth Social signups had fallen sharply, from 866,000 in launch week to 60,000 in the week to March 14. It cited the monitoring firm SensorTower for the data.

According to the Post, the resignations came as Nunes appointed his own people to top positions in the hope of speeding up the launch of the site.

Trump remains optimistic the site will eventually become profitable, but is not posting on it yet because it is "not ready for prime time," an advisor close to Trump told the publication.

Truth Social is one of a number of apps released to combat what conservatives have characterised as the "cancel culture" and censorship on mainstream platforms. Some sites, such as Parler, have become hubs for conspiracy theories, extremism, and other forms of illicit content because of their lax moderation policies.

Comments / 2

Down,Down Left,Right
1d ago

