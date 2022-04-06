ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Ajax Midfielder Advises Erik Ten Hag Against Move to Manchester United

By Rhys James
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y20bR_0f0t6gf100

An Ajax midfielder has spoken on his boss' rumoured potential move to Manchester United, claiming it would be a bad choice for him.

An Ajax midfielder has spoken on his boss' rumoured potential move to Manchester United, claiming it would be a bad choice for him.

Ever since the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November, The Red Devils have been looking for a new permanent manager to take over in the summer.

In the meantime, Ralf Rangnick has taken interim charge, and is set to move into a consultancy role when he steps down at the end of the season.

Erik Ten Hag

IMAGO / ANP

Along with Mauricio Pochettino, Ajax's Erik Ten Hag is the main candidate for the job. His player, Davy Klassen, has given his opinions that it would be a step down for him.

Klassen: "He has been doing well with us for years and Manchester United has been doing badly for years."

It is also a possibility that the Dutchman stays at Ajax, and the 29 year-old added how he hopes Ten Hag will remain,

"He can also stay. I hope so."

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Ajax midfielder Davy Klaassen questions why his boss Erik ten Hag would go to a team that's 'been doing BADLY for years' as he aims a dig at Manchester United amid club's interest in the Dutchman

Ajax midfielder Davy Klaassen has taunted Manchester United by questioning why his boss Erik ten Hag would join a team that's 'been doing badly for years'. Ten Hag, who's been at the Dutch side since 2017, is one of the frontrunners to take over from interim manager Ralf Rangnick at Old Trafford at the end of the season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Financial World

Manchester United legend shocked by Ralf Rangnick's decision

Manchester United is currently in a major crisis. The club is in big trouble. The results are bad, the players are dissatisfied, the coach too, but what is worse is the dissatisfaction of the fans who are looking for change. For 8 years Manchester United is not a club like it used to be, and with the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson many things have changed.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mauricio Pochettino
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Erik Ten Hag
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Daily Mail

An England Euro 2020 midfield, an Ajax centre-back following the boss to Old Trafford but no changes at full-back... how Manchester United could line-up under Erik ten Hag next season with Dutchman closing in on move

With Manchester United close to appointing Erik ten Hag as their next permanent manager, the focus will soon turn to the summer and how the Dutchman can improve the squad. The Red Devils have underachieved in what will be another trophyless season and are up against it in their battle to qualify for next season's Champions League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ajax#Chelsea#Ole Gunnar Solskjaer#The Red Devils#Dutchman#Manchester United 3 2#Tottenham Hotspur Watch#New England Patriots#Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Nfl#Manchester United Victory
The Independent

Chelsea vs Real Madrid LIVE: Champions League result, final score and reaction as Benzema scores hat-trick

Karim Benzema scored a scintillating hat-trick to put Real Madrid in control of their Champions League quarter-final against Chelsea, with a 3-1 victory at Stamford Bridge.The Frenchman netted two sublime headers in the first half and, although Kai Havertz pulled one back for Chelsea with a header of his own before half-time, Benzema capitalised on a clanger from Edouard Mendy early in the second period to make it 3-1.It was an incredibly entertaining, open game in west London but the Blues have it all to do in Madrid next week to take the defence of their Champions League trophy to the semi-final stage.The contest is a rematch of one of last season’s semi-finals, where the Premier League side emerged as 3-1 aggregate winners, but this time they will have to produce an almighty European comeback to set up a last-four clash with either Manchester City or Atletico Madrid.Follow all the reaction from Stamford Bridge below:
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Erik ten Hag leaves Manchester United with doubts after outlining plans in manager interview

Erik ten Hag told Manchester United he believes the job is a five-year project during his interview for the permanent manager’s role, and that the first element he would correct is physical conditioning. The Ajax coach was one of the first to sit down with the club’s football staff in the search for a new manager, but it is understood he did not make a 100 per cent cast-iron case for his appointment.While Ten Hag is still seen as the favourite, such an impression echoes the views of the Tottenham Hotspur hierarchy last summer. They did not feel...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Daily Mail

Rio Ferdinand tells Manchester United to 'trust the manager and the process' like Arsenal have with Mikel Arteta when the Red Devils finally hire their new boss... with Ajax's Erik ten Hag closing in on a move to Old Trafford

Rio Ferdinand has urged Manchester United to follow Arsenal's lead by backing manager Mikel Arteta and 'trust the process' when they hire their new boss as Erik ten Hag closes in on a move to Old Trafford. As Sportsmail reported on Wednesday night, the Red Devils are closing in on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
United Transfer Room

United Transfer Room

New York, NY
391
Followers
526
Post
130K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Manchester United

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchesterunited

Comments / 0

Community Policy