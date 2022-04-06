ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Psychiatrists, accountants, IT and more: Virtual career expo for NC jobs held today

By Lora Lavigne, WRAL reporter
 2 days ago
The state of North Carolina is aiming to recruit new and recent college graduates at a virtual entry-level career fair on Wednesday. State leaders are working to boost the job market and address a crisis in the public and private sector workforce. There’s a shortage of applications, and vital government institutions...

