ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Enraged fan hurls stick at Liverpool star during goal celebration

thedallasnews.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Benfica supporter launched a projectile at Liverpool's Luis Diaz as he celebrated a Champions League goal on Tuesday evening. A stick-like object thrown from the crowd narrowly missed Liverpool's Luis Diaz as he celebrated a Champions League strike against Benfica in Portugal on Tuesday. Colombian Diaz, a January...

www.thedallasnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'Mancs refereeing Mancs!': Liverpool fans left FURIOUS after Anthony Taylor is put in charge of Sunday's title showdown with Man City with Paul Tierney VAR as Premier League chiefs are slammed as 'incompetent'

Liverpool fans have reacted with fury to the news that Anthony Taylor and Paul Tierney will be part of the officiating team for this Sunday's title showdown with Manchester City. With the two teams neck and neck at the top of the Premier League table, the Liverpool fanbase aren't best...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Jurgen Klopp claims Liverpool should have scored MORE in their victory over Benfica... and vents his frustration at Darwin Nunez's goal during the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits his side should have scored more in their 3-1 victory over Benfica having dominated the first half of their Champions League quarter-final in Lisbon. The Reds could have put the tie to bed before the second leg with the number of chances they created in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Daily Mail

The 1.30am warm-down! Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson hit the pool, hours after winning at Benfica, to get themselves primed for title showdown with Manchester City in the Premier League

Mo Salah, Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold resembled somewhat of a boy band as they took to the pool for a recovery session following Liverpool's 3-1 win over Benfica on Tuesday. The Liverpool trio were full of smiles as they posed for a photo after dismantling Nelson Verissimo's side at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Wolves boss Bruno Lage puts £100m price tag on Ruben Neves amid transfer talk

Bruno Lage believes Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves will cost potential suitors £100million if he is to leave Wolves.The 25-year-old is in contract talks with Wolves but has been linked with Barcelona, Liverpool and Manchester United.Reports on Thursday suggested that Neves is Erik Ten Hag’s number one target should the Ajax boss take over at Old Trafford this summer.“I don’t know if it’s Man United or other teams, what I know is we have a special player here with us,” Wolves boss Lage said ahead of his side’s Premier League visit to Newcastle on Friday.“What he is doing this season is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Champions League predictions: Peter Schmeichel says NEITHER of Man City and Liverpool will even make the final, as Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards back their former clubs to win an all-English showpiece as they lay out their 'brackets'

Jamie Carragher was left stunned on Tuesday night when Peter Schmeichel boldly predicted neither Liverpool nor Manchester City will make this season's Champions League final. The two English clubs look set to go toe-to-toe for the remaining three trophies this season with a mouth-watering Premier League title showdown on Sunday, an FA Cup semi-final next weekend and the possibility of a Champions League final.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

An England Euro 2020 midfield, an Ajax centre-back following the boss to Old Trafford but no changes at full-back... how Manchester United could line-up under Erik ten Hag next season with Dutchman closing in on move

With Manchester United close to appointing Erik ten Hag as their next permanent manager, the focus will soon turn to the summer and how the Dutchman can improve the squad. The Red Devils have underachieved in what will be another trophyless season and are up against it in their battle to qualify for next season's Champions League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goal Celebration#Benfica#Colombian#English#Anfield#Scottish
Daily Mail

Karim Benzema joins Cristiano Ronaldo in becoming the only players to score successive hat-tricks in the Champions League knockout stages... with striker also the first to net three in a game against Chelsea in Europe

Karim Benzema became just the second player in Champions League history to score back-to-back hat-tricks in the knockout stages of the competition after his three goals against Chelsea for Real Madrid. Prior to Wednesday night, the Frenchman's former Real Madrid team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo was the only player to have scored...
SOCCER
The Independent

Chelsea vs Real Madrid LIVE: Champions League result, final score and reaction as Benzema scores hat-trick

Karim Benzema scored a scintillating hat-trick to put Real Madrid in control of their Champions League quarter-final against Chelsea, with a 3-1 victory at Stamford Bridge.The Frenchman netted two sublime headers in the first half and, although Kai Havertz pulled one back for Chelsea with a header of his own before half-time, Benzema capitalised on a clanger from Edouard Mendy early in the second period to make it 3-1.It was an incredibly entertaining, open game in west London but the Blues have it all to do in Madrid next week to take the defence of their Champions League trophy to the semi-final stage.The contest is a rematch of one of last season’s semi-finals, where the Premier League side emerged as 3-1 aggregate winners, but this time they will have to produce an almighty European comeback to set up a last-four clash with either Manchester City or Atletico Madrid.Follow all the reaction from Stamford Bridge below:
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Man City v Liverpool: Tiny margins involved in Premier League's title-defining rivalry

In 2018 Manchester City set new standards in the Premier League by scoring 106 goals and amassing 100 points. Liverpool finished 25 points back in fourth place. But since then there has been very little between the teams. They have shared three more Premier League titles - two for City and one for Liverpool - and one of them is pretty much certain to take another this May.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

How Man City and Liverpool compare to last time they fought for title

Manchester City’s clash with Liverpool on Sunday will go a long way to shaping the repeat of their unforgettable title fight three years ago.Hosts City go into the game on 73 points, one ahead of Liverpool having played 30 games.At the same stage in 2018-19, each team were a solitary point better off than they are this time around and here we look at how their dominant season this time around compares.Perfect run-inRemarkably, both sides won all of their remaining eight games in 2019 as they finished on 98 and 97 points respectively, at the time the second- and third-highest...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Transfer news: Pogba receives PSG offer

Paris St-Germain have made an offer to Paul Pogba as he enters the final months of his Manchester United contract - but the Ligue 1 club have offered less money than United. (Manchester Evening News), external. Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane, 28, would be interested in listening to any...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: PSG make offer to Manchester United’s Paul Pogba

What the papers sayParis Saint-Germain have made an offer to Paul Pogba as he approaches the final two months at Manchester United, according to the Manchester Evening News. The paper claims the Ligue 1 club has offered the 29-year-old midfielder less money than his current club to extend his contract. Pogba is understood to be open to joining PSG but would prefer to return to Juventus.Crystal Palace are open to offers for Ivory Coast forward Wilfried Zaha, despite him being their “best player”, the Daily Mail writes. The 29-year-old had previously been steadfast in his decision to not sign a...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy