CDC: High schoolers faced mental health threats in 2021

By Eriketa Cost
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 2 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A CDC report shows more than a third of high schoolers struggling with mental health.

Findings also show many problems originate in the home.

Eriketa Cost spoke to a local expert, on how this trend could be affecting Rochester.

Phyllis Jackson, nurse with Common Ground Health, says it’s no secret many are struggling in these times; Isolation, missing out on things, and trauma from the virus itself.

But young people, she says, are hit especially hard.

“This is not really a new problem, I think that it’s just that more light has been shed on it,” said Jackson.

The CDC study shows the following statistics among high schoolers surveyed in the US:

  • More than half report emotional abuse in the home
  • 11 percent report physical abuse in the home
  • More than a quarter, report a parent lost their job.
  • Over a third report they experienced racism

Jackson says this affects relationships and behavior in the classroom, in the form of acting out, or staying silent.

Often times, we don’t know how to reach them, and they may not know how to get help.

“Particularly in Black and Brown communities, in our indigenous Native American communities, the topic of mental health has been for a long time one that was kind of closeted,” she said.

The CDC report also outlines a term called school connectedness, saying those who experience a sense of belonging and support are less likely to report stress and mental health concerns. The report says many teens in the LGBTQ category lack this element.

Part of Jackson’s job is educating the community on how they can help. She says it takes a village to raise a child, and everyone can play a role. It starts with being present.

It doesn’t matter if you’re a teacher, parent, friend at church or a neighbor.

“One of my favorite things kids say and I use it all the time is ya know, is ‘I feel you,’ it doesn’t say ‘I understand where you are’, it doesn’t say ‘I can fix it,'” said Jackson. “It means that I’m here, I’m in this space, I am present with you.”

Always be looking for signs, and just be there to listen.

Resources:

Common Ground Health

Trillium Health

Bivona Child Advocacy

211

