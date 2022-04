Unless you’re living under a rock at Quarry Park, it’s clear that the cost of living has been skyrocketing. For the first time in decades, Minnesotans are confronting the reality of high inflation. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor and statistics, prices are up 7.2% from last year. Food, healthcare, housing and energy are all seeing rising prices, but wages are not keeping up. All of these factors are adding up to devastate family pocketbooks. Here are a few of the pieces of legislation I am working on to help Minnesotans cope with the rising costs of living.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 20 DAYS AGO