Cars

New Lamborghini Huracan Coming Next Week

By Gerhard Horn
 2 days ago
Lamborghini has finally announced the premiere date for the latest Huracan model. We were fortunate enough to see a new version of the Huracan at the recent Aventador Ultimae Roadster launch, but we are sworn to secrecy until Lamborghini unveils the new model to the world. You certainly can't...

CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/

