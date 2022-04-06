ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Traverse County, MI

Retreat Planned for Veterans On South Manitou Island

By Taylor Morris
9&10 News
9&10 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bpUqp_0f0t1Jnt00

Veterans throughout northern Michigan are getting a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Local organizations, such as True North Counseling, the Maritime Heritage Alliance, and the Grand Traverse Department of Veteran Affairs, to offer a veterans summer retreat.

“It’s more about connecting, or reconnecting with nature as a therapeutic provider,” said Eric LaPaugh, a mental health therapist at True North Counseling.

Eight local veterans, men and women, will be traveling to South Manitou Island this summer for the retreat.

“We’ll be exploring, we’ll be playing team building games, we’ll be discussing what it’s like to be a veteran in today’s society, what our experiences may or may not have been,” said LaPaugh.

The program is being funded by a State grant.

“We’re really excited to partner with True North Counseling, and be able to be the transportation piece of their veterans retreat,” said Healther Jenkens, Executive Coordinator at the Maritime Heritage Alliance. “It makes it a lot more experiential.”

The goal of the retreat is to connect the veterans with themselves, each other, and nature.

“We’re going to talk about while we’re on the island, what we can take from the island, back into our lives,” said LaPaugh.

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

Women Veterans connect at upcoming retreat

For veterans, it can feel like support is little and far between, it can be even more so for women. Thankfully, one group is working to change that. Jill Baker is the Chair of the Women Veterans Committee, with Disabled American Veterans Chapter 1 and Junior Vice Commander. Kim Hubers and Helen Parr are also with DAV Chapter 1. They joined us today to talk to us about how we can join them in standing up for women veterans with an upcoming retreat.
MILITARY
WAFF

AUSA plans fundraiser for new Veteran’s Memorial Museum

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Local organization Association for US Army hopes to build a new home in Huntsville to highlight Huntsville’s historical artifacts. The group will specifically look to preserve Huntsville’s military heritage. Retired US Army Colonel John Kuenzli is on a mission to make that happen. He,...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Long Beach Press-Telegram

Long Beach Veterans Commission submits strategic action plan

A plan to help military veterans in Long Beach not just survive, but thrive, will be presented to the City Council on Tuesday, March 15. The city’s Veterans Commission, formed in 2017, created a 65-page strategic plan in an 18-month process beginning in September 2018. The coronavirus pandemic interrupted the writing process, but the commission completed the report earlier this year.
LONG BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Grand Traverse County, MI
State
Michigan State
Grand Traverse County, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
KXRM

Manitou Incline begins summer operating hours

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Manitou Incline is now operating on summer hours. The trail is open from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. to hikers who make a free online reservation. Hikers must show proof of reservation and parking to an onsite attendant before hiking. Every 30 minutes, up to 65 people can reserve a spot between 6-9 […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Lockhaven Express

Not alone: PA Outdoor Veterans hold retreat in Lock Haven

LOCK HAVEN — Six veterans attended a special retreat weekend in Clinton County, in-part to spread veteran suicide awareness. The retreat was part of the goal that the Pennsylvania Outdoor Veterans organization is committing to in order to help end veteran suicide. PA Outdoor Veterans was founded by Ryan...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
BBC

Veterans' charity starts work on rural retreat in Mow Cop

A charity which helps veterans is creating a rural retreat in Staffordshire. Geoff Harriman, who set up the Tri Services and Veterans Support Centre in Newcastle-under-Lyme seven years ago, said it was a long-awaited dream. The project called Operation R and R [rest and recuperation] will offer ex-service personnel, their...
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#South Manitou Island#Mental Health#The Retreat#True North Counseling#State
Utica Observer-Dispatch

Utica unveils plan to honor veterans with banners along Memorial Parkway

Banners hung along Utica’s Memorial Parkway will honor veterans through a partnership between local veterans' groups. Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri announced the Hometown Heroes Banner Program outside the Parkway Recreation Center on Tuesday afternoon. The program partners include the Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 480, the Oneida Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 944.
UTICA, NY
thecentersquare.com

Mills pitches plan to prevent closure of Maine veterans homes

(The Center Square) – Gov. Janet Mills is pitching a $3.5 million plan to help bail out a pair of Maine veterans’ homes that are scheduled to be shut down. Mills' proposal, unveiled on Tuesday, calls for diverting $1.75 million in federal pandemic relief funds and another $1.75 million in state revenues to help keep the veterans homes in Machias and Caribou open for at least another year. She said the temporary bail out would give the nonprofit that runs the homes time to develop a long-term plan to keep the facilities open.
MAINE STATE
BBC

Island Plan for Alderney published

The States of Alderney has published its Island Plan. The plan was drawn up by a working group after community consultation and has six main themes including the economy and energy. It also includes details for reducing the island's reliance on fossil fuels and improvements to the airport. Lead author...
POLITICS
Hot 104.7

Exploring Gitchie Manitou Iowa State Preserve

The Gitchie Manitou State Preserve has quite the history. Gitchie Manitou is home to ancient Native American burial mounds. The area is known for its quartzite, which is estimated to be about 1.6 billion years old. According to Wikipedia, Gitchie Manitou means, "'Great Spirit' in several Algonquian languages. Christian missionaries...
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the State With the Most Homeless People

Homelessness has become a large enough problem in some cities that it significantly affects the lives of those who are not homeless. Homeless encampments have been cleared in Denver and Minneapolis. In San Diego, some residents labeled the problem as “out of control.” In New York City, the government has rented hotels to temporarily shelter […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
9&10 News

Hook & Hunting: Walleye Jaw Tag Project

The DNR is furthering their studies of walleye in eastern Michigan. Starting this week, their plan is to jaw tag three thousand walleye across multiple Saginaw Bay tributary rivers. They’re asking that anglers report tagged fish to assist in data collection efforts. Since 1981, the DNR has tagged over 100,000...
SAGINAW, MI
9&10 News

Phase Two of Bridge Repair Program to Fix 59 Bridges Announced

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Wednesday that major repairs on local bridges will continue this month as the Michigan Department of Transportation’s (MDOT) bridge bundling project moves forward. The bridge bundling program, which covers several bridges under one contract, streamlines coordination and permitting, increases economies of scale and improves bridge...
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
621K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy