EU sues Spain over non-compliance with urban waste water directive

PARIS, April 6 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Wednesday it had sued Spain over the country's failure to comply with the urban waste water directive, aimed at protecting the environment.

"The Commission's enquiries revealed a widespread failure to comply with the Directive's obligation in 133 agglomerations in Spain," the Commission said in a statement.

"Spain also needs to step up its efforts to ensure that waste waters collected are sufficiently treated to meet the relevant treatment standards."

Reporting by Marine Strauss and Benoit Van Overstraeten

