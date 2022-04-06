ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

EU sues Spain over non-compliance with urban waste water directive

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

PARIS, April 6 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Wednesday it had sued Spain over the country's failure to comply with the urban waste water directive, aimed at protecting the environment.

"The Commission's enquiries revealed a widespread failure to comply with the Directive's obligation in 133 agglomerations in Spain," the Commission said in a statement.

"Spain also needs to step up its efforts to ensure that waste waters collected are sufficiently treated to meet the relevant treatment standards."

Reporting by Marine Strauss and Benoit Van Overstraeten

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Conversation U.S.

Ukrainian refugees are welcomed with open arms – not so with people fleeing other war-torn countries

Across Europe, countries are preparing for the 4 million to 7 million Ukrainian refugees who will likely flee the Russian invasion of their country. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen spoke for many European leaders when she proclaimed, “Everyone who has to flee Putin’s bombs will be welcomed with open arms.” Some European commentators on Western media have described Ukrainian refugees as being “civilized,” “middle class” and “prosperous,” and different from those from “third world nations.” A few European politicians have also stressed that Ukrainian refugees are qualitatively superior by virtue of their race and religion to those from countries in...
IMMIGRATION
UPI News

Italy, France COVID-19 cases surge amid new sub-variant

March 20 (UPI) -- COVID-19 cases increased only 4% worldwide in the past week but some nations in Europe, including Italy with a 43% rise and France at 36%, have experienced surges as a new sub-variant travels around the world and countries relax restrictions. In all, a total of 470,788,980...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Waste Water#Non Compliance#The European Commission#The Commission#Directive
US News and World Report

EU Welcomes Spain's Shift on Western Sahara, Backs UN Efforts

MADRID (Reuters) -The European Commission has welcomed Spain's new position on the fate of Western Sahara as an autonomous region of Morocco, although it still supports a potentially different path of U.N. efforts aimed at a fair and mutually acceptable solution. Commenting on a surprise change of tack last week...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Daily Mail

'We told our daughter we were leaving for holiday. We had to go for her sake': Parents tell of agony of uprooting family to flee Ukraine for safety of Poland... where Mail Force fund helps provide shelter for refugees

Reunited in safety, a family who escaped the bombardment in Ukraine has told of their journey to reach Poland – where they can shelter with help from Mail readers. The Red Cross operation, partly funded by Mail Force donations, is providing clothes, food and blankets. Nataliia Zalezynska, one of...
SOCIETY
The Next Web

Germany sticks it to Russia by offering a €9 monthly public transport ticket

In an effort to reduce its reliance on Russian oil, the German government is slashing the cost of public transport for residents. In summer 2022, people living in Germany can get a monthly public transport ticket for only €9 euros per month — a tenth of its usual price. The ticket will be offered for three months and will be called “9 for 90”.
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

British couple forced to leave a Ukrainian mother and her two children in Calais after trying to transport them to the UK blame the Government's 'painfully slow' refugee scheme

A British couple forced to leave three Ukrainian refugees in Calis have blasted the Government's Homes for Ukraine scheme as 'painfully slow'. Graham and Angela Coton, from St Albans, Hertfordshire, delivered humanitarian aid to Lublin, Poland, on Saturday. On their way back, they had hoped to take a Ukrainian mother...
U.K.
Daily Mail

'All we're asking is for government to give them a visa': Despair of Ukrainian-American family living in Long Island as their daughter and her husband fleeing the war are refused US entry - despite Europe opening its doors to refugees

Ukrainian refugees with family in America are having their asylum requests rejected and are stuck in Europe or at the southern border despite President Biden's promise to welcome them with open arms. Since war broke out on February 24, European countries have flung open their borders to welcome the 3million...
IMMIGRATION
Robb Report

The UK Has Seized a 192-Foot Russian Superyacht Worth $50 Million

Click here to read the full article. Shortly after impounding a private jet with suspected links to a Russian billionaire, the UK has seized a $50 million superyacht owned by an unnamed Russian. The vessel in question, which goes by the name of Phi, was detained in London’s Canary Warf as part of the sanctions imposed against Russia for its attack on Ukraine, as reported by the National Crime Agency (NCA). Like the US and Europe, the UK has introduced a number of different sanctions against Russian oligarchs and businesses to increase economic pressure on Putin and the Kremlin. However, this is...
U.K.
Reuters

Reuters

397K+
Followers
312K+
Post
190M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy