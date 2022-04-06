ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk celebrates Autism Acceptance Month with event on the green

By News 12 Staff
Officials in Norwalk are celebrating Autism Acceptance Month tonight with an event on the green.

The event will take place on the green at 6 p.m.

The gazebo is lit up as part of the autism community's Light It Up Blue global initiative.

The initiative kicks off Autism Acceptance Month while raising awareness and promoting acceptance of autism.

State and local leaders as well as members of the city's police and fire departments will be in attendance tonight.

