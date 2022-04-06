ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hong Kong Bets on Tax Break to Keep Super-Rich From Singapore

Cover picture for the articleSingapore offices rose 158% in 2016-2021: Knight Frank report. With some family office and wealth management businesses fleeing Hong Kong for Singapore, the Chinese...

The Atlantic

What Happened to Hong Kong?

Two years on from the start of the coronavirus pandemic, let me tell you what life is like in my Hong Kong neighborhood. Playgrounds are wrapped in red-and-white caution tape and barricaded with plastic fencing to keep children out, and the swings have been tossed over the crossbar to ensure that no illicit amusement takes place. The government’s disastrous public messaging about a possible citywide lockdown has led to widespread panic-buying, so gossip swapped while I’m out walking my dog focuses on which shops have restocked.
Billboard

Sony Music Opens Singapore Office, Shifting Asia Hub From Hong Kong

Sony Music Group is moving its Southeast Asia headquarters to Singapore, joining a host of other music and tech companies that have shifted regional business hubs away from Hong Kong amid street protests and crackdowns by the Chinese government. The new Singapore office will house SMG companies Sony Music Entertainment,...
International Business Times

Hong Kong To Lift Ban On Flights From Nine Countries

Hong Kong will resume international flights from the United States, Britain and seven other countries, the government said Monday as it announced a loosening of some of the world's toughest Covid-19 restrictions. The finance hub has struggled to maintain China's zero-tolerance policy during an Omicron-fuelled outbreak that has sparked a...
Tax Your Crypto and NFTs? Yes, the IRS Wants Its Cut (Video)

Cryptocurrency and NFTs continue to rise in popularity in the U.S., but many people are still confused about how they are taxed. In this video, Lisa Zarlenga, a partner at Steptoe & Johnson who specializes in tax policy and cryptocurrency, lays out the types of taxes crypto owners must pay: income tax and capital gains tax, and provides examples of how different crypto transactions are taxed.
americanmilitarynews.com

US-based Chinese professor calls on China to invade Taiwan with ‘overwhelming troops, firepower’

A Chinese professor who works in the U.S. called on China to invade Taiwan with “our overwhelming troops and firepower” last week during a speech in Beijing. Professor Yi Li spoke to students at the Chaoyang District Party School in Beijing last Friday in which he praised the Russian military strategy in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine and suggested it serves as a model for how China can invade and “reunify” with Taiwan, according to his remarks shared on China’s WeChat social media platform.
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
Daily Mail

Rishi and billionaire heiress wife are accused of 'breathtaking hypocrisy' after it emerges she has 'non-dom' status despite living in Downing St - and could have avoided millions of pounds in UK tax while he increased burden on families

Rishi Sunak is scrambling to quell a row over his billionaire heiress wife's 'non-dom' status today amid claims she could have avoided millions of pounds in UK tax. Akshata Murthy, whose father is one of India's richest men, is facing scrutiny after it emerged she has kept the status despite living in 11 Downing Street with the Chancellor and their children.
AFP

Hong Kong leader defends health workers drafted in from China

Hong Kong's leader on Friday warned against making "divisive comments" about health workers sent by China to help contain Covid, as tensions over their deployment complicate efforts to control a spiralling outbreak. "Why do we want to make all this fuss and make divisive comments?"
Another Regulator Moves to Crypto as JST Hires From New York Fed

Martin Grant to head regulatory affairs at digital asset firm. Yet another regulator is heading off to join the crypto world. , who served as the Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s chief compliance and ethics officer for more than 15 years, has joined JST Capital, a financial services firm for digital assets.
Hong Kong BBQ Restaurant

With Hong Kong BBQ’s window full of roasted ducks, you might be tempted to just grab your food and run (and perhaps eat it right there on the sidewalk). But that’d be a mistake. We don’t know the exact science behind it, but this food is best enjoyed at the restaurant. That way, all your meats—from char siu to Peking duck to siu yuk, or crackling Chinese pork belly—will be at its juiciest, most tender, and succulent-est. Is that last one a word?
Two Firms Help Shamrock Invest in TV Ad Measurement Platform EDO

Willkie Farr & Gallagher advised Los Angeles-based Shamrock Capital on its $80 million investment in EDO, Inc., a provider of data science tools for measuring behavior of consumers of TV and streaming media. Cooley advised EDO, which says Shamrock’s investment will help it expand its outcome measurement business via its...
Peloton Bid to Block U.S. Imports of iFit Products Gets Probe

The U.S. International Trade Commission said it has launched an investigation based on a patent-infringement complaint filed by Peloton Interactive Inc. that seeks to block imports of NordicTrack-maker iFit Inc.’s stationary exercise bikes, treadmills, elliptical machines, and rowing machines. The trade agency on Monday announced that it had instituted...
U.K. Signals Crypto Engagement With Stablecoin Regulation, NFT

The U.K. announced a plan for government oversight of stablecoins and said it would consult on regulating a wider set of cryptoasset activities, signaling engagement with an industry it has clashed with at times as digital assets gain mainstream appeal. The government will amend existing legislation for electronic payments to...
Matt Levine’s Money Stuff: Elon Musk Is Active Now

On Monday morning Elon Musk filed a Schedule 13G disclosing that he owned 9.2% of Twitter Inc., which was. . Part of the fun was that a 13G is a form that is used by passive investors who do not plan to meddle with the company’s management, and that doesn’t sound like Elon Musk. Activist investors are supposed to use the more detailed Schedule 13D. But Musk checked the passive investor box. Fun choice.
ANALYSIS: IPOs Hit Skids; Has Market Reached SPACuration Point?

Many of us might feel a little whiplash after last quarter’s significant decline in the IPO market. A combination of the worst inflation in 40 years, the beginning of an expected long period of continual interest rates increases by the Federal Reserve, and a raft of uncertainty attributable to global crises (e.g., war in Ukraine, sanctions on Russia, including oil and gas scarcity, a continuing pandemic, rapidly worsening global warming, supply chain disruptions) have subdued an amazing run in IPOs since government efforts began in earnest to mitigate the economic effects of the pandemic.
ESG Rating Firms Reeling as War Exposes Russian Blind Spot (1)

Regulators calling for rethink of how ESG ratings system works. ’s invasion of Ukraine is shining a spotlight on the largely unregulated business of ESG ratings, after investments billed as socially conscious bought into a regime that’s now being accused of war crimes. On the eve of the invasion,...
