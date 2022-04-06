ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

MoCo’s First Privately Operated Residential Addiction Treatment Center Now Accepting Tricare Military Insurance

By MCS Staff
mocoshow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive acre Montgomery County campus launches program designed to treat military service members, veterans and their families behavioral health needs. The Valley residential treatment center, a privately owned and operated treatment center that opened last year, is now admitting military service members, veterans and their families with Tricare Insurance at 19120...

mocoshow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Shreveport Magazine

Transgender woman says she was housed in the male section of a jail where she was subjected to illegal searches, and was denied medical care and access to her hormone treatments; lawsuit

The transgender woman claims she faced discrimination after she was put in solitary confinement. The transgender woman also said that she was denied medical treatment and she was housed in the men’s facility. She has filed a lawsuit and seeks to ensure no other transgender people are subjected to such abuses. According to the lawsuit, the staff subjected the transgender woman to illegal searches and denied her access to prescribed medications, including antidepressants and hormone treatments, triggering severe withdrawal symptoms.
SOCIETY
The Conversation U.S.

Schools will stop serving free lunch to all students – a pandemic solution left out of a new federal spending package

Public schools have been serving all students free meals since the COVID-19 pandemic first disrupted K-12 education. In March 2022, Congress rejected calls to keep up the federal funding required to sustain that practice and left that money out of a US$1.5 trillion spending package that President Joe Biden signed into law on March 11, 2022. We asked food policy expert Marlene Schwartz to explain why free meals make a difference and what will happen next. How did the COVID-19 pandemic initially affect the school lunch program? In March 2020, nearly all U.S. K-12 school buildings closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic....
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockville, MD
Health
City
Rockville, MD
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
County
Montgomery County, MD
Montgomery County, MD
Government
Rockville, MD
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Tricare Insurance#Navy#Air Force#Marine#Ptsd
WJLA

Marijuana moves one step closer to becoming legal in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJLA) — After two pieces of legislation got through the Senate and the House -- marijuana is one big step closer to becoming legal in Maryland. The legislations have been voted on and passed in Annapolis, the first adds a question on the ballot in November, whether or not Marylanders believe that cannabis should be legal for residents over 21-years-old starting in July 2023.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
UPI News

Florida doctor convicted in addiction treatment fraud scheme

March 24 (UPI) -- The medical director overseeing a pair of Florida addiction treatment facilities was convicted in an addiction treatment fraud scheme, the Justice Department said Thursday. Jose Santeiro, 72, was part of a scheme that unlawfully billed approximately $112 million worth of addiction treatment services that were never...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
Country
Iraq
NewsBreak
Army
Lootpress

Capito, Bipartisan Senators Introduce Law Enforcement De-escalation Training Act

WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) joined a bipartisan group of senators this week to introduce the Law Enforcement De-escalation Training Act. The legislation, which was authored by U.S. Senators John Cornyn (R-Texas) and Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) will help law enforcement respond more effectively to people suffering mental or behavioral health crises. Specifically, the bill would improve training for police officers interacting with individuals dealing with mental or behavior health issues, including using alternatives to force and de-escalation tactics and working with mental health professionals on crisis intervention teams. It would also empower police and the mental health professionals working with them to link individuals to mental and behavioral health services in their community.
CONGRESS & COURTS
beckershospitalreview.com

Atlanta hospital to close ED, end inpatient care

Marietta, Ga.-based Wellstar Health System is closing the emergency department and ending inpatient care at Atlanta Medical Center South in May. The hospital will be converted into an outpatient site, providing primary and rehabilitative care. Inpatient services will be consolidated to Atlanta Medical Center's main campus, Wellstar said. Low patient...
ATLANTA, GA
beckershospitalreview.com

Addiction treatment center owners sentenced to prison in $112M fraud scheme

Two brothers who operated a pair of South Florida addiction treatment facilities were sentenced to prison March 21 for a $112 million billing fraud scheme. Jonathan Markovich and Daniel Markovich were sentenced to 188 months and 97 months in prison, respectively, according to a Justice Department news release. A federal...
FLORIDA STATE
MyChesCo

HHS Announces Funding for Substance Use Treatment and Prevention Programs

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), this week announced two grant programs totaling $25.6 million that will expand access to medication-assisted treatment for opioid use disorder and prevent the misuse of prescription drugs. By reducing barriers to accessing the most effective, evidence-based treatments, this funding reflects the priorities of HHS’ Overdose Prevention Strategy, as well as its new initiative to strengthen the nation’s mental health and crisis care systems.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy