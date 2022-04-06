MoCo’s First Privately Operated Residential Addiction Treatment Center Now Accepting Tricare Military Insurance

WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) joined a bipartisan group of senators this week to introduce the Law Enforcement De-escalation Training Act. The legislation, which was authored by U.S. Senators John Cornyn (R-Texas) and Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) will help law enforcement respond more effectively to people suffering mental or behavioral health crises. Specifically, the bill would improve training for police officers interacting with individuals dealing with mental or behavior health issues, including using alternatives to force and de-escalation tactics and working with mental health professionals on crisis intervention teams. It would also empower police and the mental health professionals working with them to link individuals to mental and behavioral health services in their community.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO