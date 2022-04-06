ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suit Up Springfield reopens after a long absence

By Kayleigh Thomas
 2 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Suit Up Springfield will celebrate its Grand Reopening today in a new location downtown.

The organization once operated on Worthington Street but has moved to a new location on State Street across from Mass Mutual Center.

Holyoke announces improved care systems program

They have provided professional attire for thousands of young men in the area, allowing them to pursue opportunities with confidence.

Mayor Domenic Sarno and city officials will be on hand to celebrate their return at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday.

