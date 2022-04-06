Suit Up Springfield reopens after a long absence

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Suit Up Springfield will celebrate its Grand Reopening today in a new location downtown.

The organization once operated on Worthington Street but has moved to a new location on State Street across from Mass Mutual Center.

They have provided professional attire for thousands of young men in the area, allowing them to pursue opportunities with confidence.

Mayor Domenic Sarno and city officials will be on hand to celebrate their return at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.