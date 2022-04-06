ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, ME

New law aims to increase pay, training for Maine childcare workers

By WGME
WPFO
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUGUSTA (WGME) -- Governor Janet Mills will join childcare workers in Augusta in support of a new state law to help rebuild the day-care industry. More than 100 childcare workers will be in Augusta on Wednesday...

fox23maine.com

NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine looks to expand rural law

FORT KENT, Maine — One of the U.S.'s most rural states is looking to improve access to lawyers for residents who live far from urban areas. The Maine Senate on Tuesday unanimously passed a proposal from Democratic Senate President Troy Jackson that would authorize the University of Maine School of Law to open a satellite rural legal aid clinic in Fort Kent. Jackson, who represents a district in far northern Maine, said the move is about protecting “the rights of rural Mainers while creating opportunities for young people to pursue a legal education and set up a practice in the rural, underserved parts of our state.”
MAINE STATE
9&10 News

Bonuses for Childcare Workers Helps Daycares and Families

Tuesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the second round of grants from the Child Care Stabilization Fund. The grants mean full-time childcare providers will receive a $1,000 retention bonus. The Executive Director of Child and Family Services of Northwestern Michigan, Gina Aranki, says child care workers deserve the bonuses. “Childcare workers...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Atlantic City Press

Legislature passes bill to increase poll worker pay

TRENTON — A bill to increase poll worker pay permanently passed the state Legislature on Thursday and now goes to the governor for his signature. The bill (A208/S1290) raises poll worker pay to $300 for a 14-hour shift from $200. It also would appropriate $7 million to the Department of State to cover increased costs.
POLITICS
Detroit News

Many Medicaid recipients could lose coverage as pandemic ends

Most of the nation will rejoice when the Biden administration lifts the public health emergency that has been in force since March 2020. But when that moment comes — probably this summer, absent another surge — it could put many millions of adults and children currently on Medicaid at risk of losing health care coverage.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KPVI Newschannel 6

Should schools be in charge of feeding students? State Agriculture eyed to take over meal program

Legislation advancing in the Oklahoma Legislature would strip authority over school meals from the education department. The author of a bill voted through Senate on Tuesday said his interest is strictly about creating stronger links between federally funded child nutrition programs and local sources of nutritious foods, but the House author said pandemic-related concerns are also driving his legislation.
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Alabama legislators pass nation’s first bill making gender-affirming care for trans youth a felony

Alabama’s state legislators gave final approval to a bill that could imprison doctors for up to to a decade for prescribing medical treatments to transgender youth.The bill criminalising gender-affirming care for transgender people younger than 19 years old is the first in the US to make healthcare for young transgender patients punishable by up to 10 years in prison.Senate Bill 184 prohibits doctors from prescribing puberty blockers, hormone therapy and surgeries for transgender youth, though Alabama health care providers have repeatedly told legislators that such surgeries were not performed on minors in the state.The legislation – which passed the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer files lawsuit to overturn state’s unenforced abortion ban

Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
WPFO

Maine panel to advise about offshore wind port development

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) -- A new advisory group in Maine will work with state officials about the development of offshore wind ports. The Maine Department of Transportation said the panel will be called the Offshore Wind Port Advisory Group. The agency says the group will advise it and other officials...
MAINE STATE
Indianapolis Recorder

New law closes training loophole for police in Indiana schools

A new Indiana law will require all police who regularly work inside public schools to undergo basic school resource officer training — effectively closing a loophole that advocates have long wanted lawmakers to address. Gov. Eric Holcomb signed House Bill 1093 into law on Tuesday. The training loophole. WFYI...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NEWS CENTER Maine

Bath Iron Works president resigns, effective immediately

BATH, Maine — Dirk Lesko, president of Bath Iron Works, resigned effective immediately, according to a notice that went out to employees on Thursday. The two-sentence memo sent to NEWS CENTER Maine by BIW spokesman David Hench indicated that Robert E. Smith has "assumed direct responsibility for Bath Iron Works" until a permanent replacement is picked.
BATH, ME

