ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

BEARS FALL TO NO. 2 RAZORBACKS

ucasports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAYETTEVILLE, Ark. _ The University of Central Arkansas Bears scored first but not enough after that to keep pace Tuesday night in a 21-9 loss to No. 2 Arkansas in front of a crowd of 9,614 at Baum-Walker Stadium. The Bears (11-16) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in...

ucasports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kait 8

Mitchell twins sign with Arkansas men’s basketball

Makhel (6-10, 245) and Makhi (6-9, 230) Mitchell, twins who played at Rhode Island last season, have signed with the Arkansas men’s basketball program, Razorback head coach Eric Musselman announced. (Note: first names are pronounced Ma-kale and Ma-KAI.) The Mitchells ranked 1-2 in both scoring, rebounding and blocked shots...
JONESBORO, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas adds another big man from transfer portal: Graham from Arizona State

Arkansas’ frontcourt has gone from question mark in 2022-23 to likely strength. The Razorbacks added a fourth player via the transfer portal on Thursday when former Arizona State forward Jalen Graham committed to Arkansas. He follows brothers from Rhode Island, Makhi and Makhel Mitchell and former Missouri forward Trevon Brazile. Graham, who is 6-foot-9, was a second-team All-Pac 12 player last year for the Sun Devils. He averaged 9.9 points and 4.6 rebounds for Arizona State in his junior season. Graham has two seasons of eligibility left, one of which comes from the COVID-19 exemption by the NCAA. Graham was a four-star prospect ranked No. 169 in the country when he committed to the Sun Devils in the Class of 2019. Arkansas lost forward Stanley Umude to exhausted eligibility, center Connor Vanover to the transfer portal and forward Au’Diese Toney to the NBA draft. Forward Jaylin Williams also declared for the draft, but chose not to hire an agent, leaving him eligible for a return next season.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas College Sports
Fayetteville, AR
College Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
City
Fayetteville, AR
City
Jacksonville, AR
State
Arkansas State
Jacksonville, AR
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Razorback Sytia Messer named head coach at UCF

Sytia Messer, a former athlete for Arkansas Women’s Basketball and longtime assistant coach under Kim Mulkey during her time at Baylor and LSU, has been named the head basketball coach at UCF. Messer spent one season at LSU, where she served as associate head coach under Mulkey. In that one season, the Tigers finished 26-6 with an appearance in the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament, a complete turnaround from the 9-13 record that LSU finished with in the 2020-21 season. Most of Messer’s coaching success happened while she was at Baylor, coaching under Mulkey for the final eight seasons that...
ORLANDO, FL
The Spun

Kentucky Freshman Transferring: College Basketball World Reacts

Kentucky’s basketball program received unfortunate news this Thursday. Freshman forward Bryce Hopkins, a former four-star recruit, has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Hopkins averaged 2.1 points per game on 42.9 percent shooting from the field. On Feb. 22, he had 13 points in a breakout performance against LSU. The...
LEXINGTON, KY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brotherly Love: Arkansas lands HUGE pair of gets in transfer portal

Eric Musselman has done it again. The Arkansas basketball coach has proven a master of the NCAA transfer portal, using it to lead the Razorbacks to consecutive Elite Eight appearances. With three Hogs players declaring for the draft this week and three more entering the transfer portal, Musselman knew he had to re-stock. Former Missouri forward Trevon Brazile committed last week and two more players committed Wednesday. Former Rhode Island forwards Makhi and Makhel Mitchell announced their intention to play for Arkansas in 2022-23 via the transfer portal. Makhi Mitchell is a 6-foot-9, 230-pound rising junior. He averaged 9.9 points and 7.3 rebounds...
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK 4 News

Strong storms will impact southern Arkansas

After what was a beautiful spring weekend, we are already tracking our next chance for severe weather. A storm system will bring heavy rain and thunderstorms to Arkansas Monday night into Tuesday morning. The concern for severe weather is only in Southern Arkansas.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas Razorbacks#University Of Arkansas#Central Arkansas#College Baseball#Baum Walker Stadium#Uca
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas’ quarterback room shrinks with this player hitting the transfer portal

KJ Jefferson is the unquestioned starting quarterback for Arkansas heading into the 2022 season. The question this spring is who would be his primary No. 2. Three healthy players were fighting the the job, led by last year’s No. 2 Malik Hornsby, although Hornsby has spent a good chunk of spring practice getting reps at wide receiver, too, in order for Arkansas to use his speed and athleticism more often. Now the job is down to Hornsby and South Florida transfer Cade Fortin after sophomore Lucas Coley announced his entry into the transfer portal Wednesday. Fortin is a walk-on. “I would like to say thank you to the University of Arkansas,” Coley wrote in his announcement. “Thank you to the coaching, nutrition and academic staff, and especially the welcoming Razorback fan base.” Coley was a four-star recruit out of San Antonio two years ago. He picked Arkansas over Virginia Tech, Houston, Illinois and others. He did not play during his stay at Arkansas and will transfer will four years of eligibility left.
ARKANSAS STATE
The Spun

Gonzaga Rumor Shot Down: College Basketball World Reacts

Amidst a wave of conference realignment around the NCAA, rumors regarding a possible Big East expansion have begun to swirl. The most intriguing name mentioned as a possible program to join the conference’s current 11-team field is the mid-major powerhouse Gonzaga Bulldogs. But on Wednesday, college basketball insider Jeff...
SPOKANE, WA
KTAL

Louisiana Tech loses early lead in loss to Louisiana-Lafayette

RUSTON, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Louisiana Tech squandered an early 6-1 lead, allowing seven runs in the top of the sixth inning in an 8-6 loss to Louisiana-Lafayette Wednesday night at J.C. Love Field. The loss ended Tech’s chance at a series sweep after defeating ULL 7-3 on Tuesday evening....
RUSTON, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Kait 8

#2 Arkansas baseball beats Florida 8-1 in series opener

Connor Noland tossed a seven-inning, seven-strikeout gem, and Braydon Webb homered for the third consecutive game as No. 2 Arkansas (23-5, 8-2 SEC) ran past Florida (19-11, 3-7 SEC), 8-1, on Thursday night at Florida Ballpark. With the victory, the Razorbacks have now won the opening game of their last...
GAINESVILLE, FL
KARK

Hogs Set to Host Some More Talented Recruits

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will hold another football practice on Saturday morning and some more recruits are making their way to Fayetteville. Future Razorback offensive lineman Brock Burns of Ozark was among the recruits watching Thursday’s practice. Burns, who was once committed to Kansas, will be a preferred walk-on at Arkansas in the Class of 2022 and was basically a recruiting steal for Sam Pittman and Cody Kennedy.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
FOX 16 News

Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame’s 2022 class reacts to this week’s induction

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Accomplished former Razorbacks and Arkansas sports greats are being honored this week as they’re inducted into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame’s 64th annual class. Hear from the inductees as Nick Walters catches up with them during Thursday’s reception at the ASHOF facility. Former Hogs being recognized for football accomplishments […]
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
KBTX.com

Aggies Edged by No. 21 LSU in Series Opener, 2-1

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M softball team (23-13, 2-8 SEC) was unable to combat a two-run seventh-inning rally by No. 21 LSU (23-15, 4-6 SEC) and ultimately dropped the first of the three-game series, 2-1, on Friday night at Davis Diamond. TOP OFFENSIVE PLAYERS. vs. No. 21...
COLLEGE STATION, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy