High Point, NC

‘Laverne and Shirley’ star performs 1 woman show at High Point Theatre

By Shannon Smith
 2 days ago

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A star of one of the biggest hit sitcoms of the 70s and 80s will perform in the Piedmont.

Cindy Williams played the role of Shirley in “Laverne and Shirley.”

Now she’s starring in a touring one-woman show called “Me, Myself, and Shirley.”

The 74-year old actress shares the stories of her career including working with Hollywood greats like George Lucas, Ron Howard, Harrison Ford and of course, Penny Marshall. During the show, Williams even plays clips including a few funny bloopers and embarrassing moments.

The show plays at the High Point Theatre Sunday, April 10th at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

High Point, NC
Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

