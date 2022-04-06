ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

No more ‘welcome girls and boys’? Has the Mouse jumped the Shark?

KABC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(San Antonio, TX) — The backlash against Mickey Mouse is growing amongst Republicans. Disney is catching heat for their opposition to Florida’s parental rights bill-which opponents have...

www.kabc.com

Fox News

Walt Disney would be 'rolling over in his grave,' over company's 'wokeness,' Florida park goer says

CELEBRATION, Fla. – Floridians provided mixed responses to the newly signed state legislation that opponents dubbed "Don’t Say Gay." Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the Parental Rights in Education bill into law Monday, which prohibits classroom discussion or instruction about sexual oriention and gender identity. The Walt Disney Co. issued a statement opposing the legislation.
The Independent

Woman ‘asked to cover up due to inappropriate top’ at Disney World

A woman says she was forced to accept a free T-shirt while visiting Disney World Florida because her outfit was deemed inappropriate.Alyssa Schueller, from Ohio, posted about the ordeal on TikTok, receiving almost 4 million views. In the video, she is seen wearing a cropped bodysuit that exposed part of her midriff as she is escorted to a merchandise store by a Disney worker.“Getting escorted to a free shirt because mine isn’t appropriate,” she wrote in the caption. The Disney worker then writes her a voucher, before giving Schueller a free yellow T-shirt.As per Disney’s dress code, “clothing which,...
Cinema Blend

How Disneyland And Disney World Are Quietly Prepping To Remove Splash Mountain From The Park

Back in 2020, Disney revealed plans to give its popular Splash Mountain attraction a complete re-theme, replacing the Song of the South story with one that would act as a sort of sequel to The Princess and the Frog. Nearly two years have now passed since the announcement, and thus far neither ride has closed for this update and no timeline has been presented letting us know when it is expected to happen. And yet, some steps toward this eventual change have certainly been taken.
The Independent

Disney apologises after Texas high school dance squad performs racist routine at Magic Kingdom parade

Disney World has offered its “regret” after a Texas high school drill team was accused of stereotyping Native Americans for a performance during a parade at the Magic Kingdom theme park in Orlando, Florida.The performance by a 50-member all-girls team from the Port Neches-Groves High School on 15 March faced widespread backlash after videos of the parade went viral on social media.The “Indianettes” team wore fringed outfits and danced to Native American-inspired music, with moves seemingly appropriated from their culture.The girls performing during the parade could also be heard repeatedly chanting: “I-N-D-I-A-N-S, scalp ’em Indians, scalp ’em.”Critics on social media...
TheStreet

Disney World Brings Back Something Some Felt Was Gone for Good

Some parts of Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report World sit on the bleeding edge of technology. Certainly "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" at Disney's Hollywood Studios and "Pandora: The World of Avatar" at Animal Kingdom bring theme-park visitors some amazing advancements in ride technology while offering fully immersive experiences.
KSBW.com

Disney World struggling to fill 100-room, $5,000 'Star Wars' hotel

Disney World’s much-hyped “Star Wars” Galactic Starcruiser hotel, which only has 100 rooms, is not even close to selling out, Disney’s availability calendar shows. Guests who check the “start planning your voyage” page will nearly have their pick of dates through the second half of 2022. Almost every day in August, September, October, November and December is available. There are still “voyages” in June and July, too, including a number of weekends. According to the page, availability information was last updated Saturday at 11:16 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Expensive Theme Park in the USA

The theme park business was decimated in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Disney laid off 32,000 people in its theme part business. Prior to the spread of the virus, Disneyland got 18 million visitors a year. Disney World’s figure was closer to 50 million. At least one American city is virtually built around […]
The Independent

Ex-boyfriend of missing Cassie Carli sent chilling texts to her father before she was found in shallow grave

The ex-boyfriend of missing Florida mother Cassie Carli sent chilling text messages to her father before she was found buried in a “shallow grave” in Alabama, it has been revealed.Ms Carli, 37, went missing on 27 March after meeting her former boyfriend Marcus Spanevelo for a visitation with their four-year-old daughter Saylor near Navarre Beach in Florida.A major search operation lasting almost a week ended on Sunday with the police finding her body in a barn in Alabama, with identification confirmed through a distinctive tattoo, the Santa Rosa County sheriff’s office announced at a news conference.Mr Spanevelo, who has ties...
Gillian Sisley

Dad Refuses to Take Daughter to Disneyland with Step-Brothers

Is preferential treatment warranted in blended families?. Divorce is hard on everyone involved. Not only for the couple that separates, but especially for any children who are having to learn to live under new circumstances. It's estimated that over 1,300 new blended families are formed every day in the US.
CBS LA

Some Disney Workers Hold Walkout Over Company’s Response To Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill

LOS ANGELES (AP/CBSLA) — Several Disney divisions released statements expressing solidarity with their LGBTQ employees on the same day that walkouts took place nationwide to protest the company’s response to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill. Disney Parks posted a message to social media Tuesday morning in solidarity with its LGBTQ employees. It read in part: “We oppose any legislation that infringes on basic human rights, and stand in solidarity and support our LGBTQIA+ cast, crew, and Imagineers and fans who make their voices heard today and every day.” Hulu, Disney+ and National Geographic posted similar messages. View this post on Instagram A post...
