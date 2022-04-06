Greenbrier: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (AP) _ Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $12.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Lake Oswego, Oregon-based company said it had net income of 38 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The maker of railroad freight car equipment posted revenue of $682.8 million in the period.

