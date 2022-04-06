ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Greenbrier: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (AP) _ Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $12.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Lake Oswego, Oregon-based company said it had net income of 38 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The maker of railroad freight car equipment posted revenue of $682.8 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GBX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GBX

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

FedEx stock slips as earnings miss Wall Street consensus

FedEx Corp. shares declined in the extended session Thursday after the shipping and logistics company reported an earnings miss against Wall Street estimates and left its outlook unchanged. FedEx. FDX,. -5.06%. shares declined 3% after hours, following a 0.9% rise in the regular session to close at $227.98. The company...
STOCKS
Kiplinger

6 Stocks Rewarding Investors With Generous Buybacks

Stock buybacks for 2021 might exceed $1 trillion according to preliminary data from Standard & Poor's. That's a big number. To put it in context, the market capitalization of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at the end of December 2021 was $27 trillion, suggesting that about 4% of shares are being repurchased.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Benzinga

Maxeon Solar Technologies's Earnings: A Preview

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-03-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Maxeon Solar Technologies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.29. Maxeon Solar Technologies bulls will hope to hear the company...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Executives Buy More Than $400M Of 3 Stocks

Although U.S. stocks traded mixed on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
The Associated Press

North Dallas Bank & Trust: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. (NODB) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $2.1 million. The bank, based in Dallas, said it had earnings of 83 cents per share. _____. This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks...
DALLAS, TX
Benzinga

Executives Buy Over $30M Of 3 Stocks

Although the Nasdaq jumped more than 200 points on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zacks Investment Research#Net Income#Snapshot#Ap#Greenbrier Companies Inc#Gbx#Automated Insights
Benzinga

Conagra Brands: Q3 Earnings Insights

Conagra Brands CAG reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Conagra Brands reported in-line EPS of $0.58 versus an estimate of $0.58. Revenue was up $143.00 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Constellation Brands' Q4 Earnings Top Estimates

Constellation Brands Inc STZ reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 7.7% year-on-year, to $2.10 billion, beating the consensus of $2.02 billion. Net sales for the Beer segment grew 14% Y/Y to $1.6 billion, and wine and spirits fell 7% Y/Y to $536.8 million. Shipment volume for beer increased 9.9%, while...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Scheduled For April 8, 2022

• Biofrontera BFRI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $9.24 million. • Sunlands Technology STG is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter. Companies Reporting After The Bell. • Natuzzi NTZ is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter. This article...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

DSW parent Designer Brands raises earnings outlook, reinstates dividend

Designer Brands Inc. DBI, +5.88% said ahead of its 2022 Investor Day on Friday that it has raised its full-year earnings outlook and has reinstated a quarterly dividend after a two-year COVID-19-related pause. Shares of the DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse store chain were still inactive in premarket trading. The company said it now expects fiscal 2022 earnings per share of $1.80 to $1.90, up from previous guidance of $1.75 to $1.85, and above the FactSet consensus of $1.75. The company also said it targets an EPS range of $2.75 to $2.85 in fiscal 2026. Separately, the company said it will pay a dividend of 5 cents a share on May 6 to shareholders of record on April 22. That will be the first dividend paid since the 10-cent dividend paid in March 2020. The stock has slipped 1.8% year to date, while the SPDR S&P Retail ETF.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Sourcing Journal

Levi’s Income Surges Despite $60M Supply Chain Hit

Click here to read the full article. Levi Strauss & Co. said supply chain constraints impacted net revenues by approximately $60 million in the first quarter. In a Nutshell: Levi Strauss reaffirmed expectations for fiscal 2022, with net revenue forecast to grow 11 percent to 13 percent compared to 2021, to $6.4 billion to $6.5 billion, with adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) projected to be $1.50 to $1.56. “We achieved excellent financial results in the first quarter, driving strong double-digit revenue growth and record gross margin enabling us to deliver adjusted EBIT margin of 14.9 percent,” said Harmit Singh, chief financial...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Why Conagra Brands Stock Is Trading Lower

Conagra Brands Inc CAG shares are trading lower Thursday morning after the company reported financial results and issued guidance below estimates. Conagra said fiscal third-quarter revenue increased 5.1% year-over-year to $2.91 billion, which beat the $2.84 billion estimate. The company reported quarterly earnings of 58 cents per share, which is in line with estimates.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock falls Tuesday, underperforms market

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. AMZN, -0.86% shed 2.55% to $3,281.10 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index. falling 1.26% to 4,525.12 and Dow Jones Industrial Average. DJIA,. -0.67%. falling 0.80% to 34,641.18. The stock's fall snapped a...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Nasdaq Tumbles 350 Points

U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Nasdaq dropping 350 points on Wednesday. Following the market opening Wednesday, the Dow traded down 0.85% to 34,346.88 while the NASDAQ fell 2.54% to 13,843.80. The S&P also fell, dropping, 1.34% to 4,464.66. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped by 1.5%...
STOCKS
Benzinga

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) shares increased by 49.1% to $4.4 during Thursday's regular session. As of 13:31 EST, Momentus's stock is trading at a volume of 149.5 million, which is 20101.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $357.3 million. Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)...
STOCKS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

841K+
Followers
413K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy