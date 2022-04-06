ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, IL

Wednesday: Overnight rain, then breaking cloudiness

By Melanie Jongsma
thelansingjournal.com
 1 day ago

LANSING, Ill. (April 6, 2022) – Rain begins Tuesday night and is forecast to continue through Wednesday morning. Skies will gradually clear, with sunshine...

thelansingjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
KAAL-TV

Rain and snow chances Tuesday and Wednesday

The two days where the weather could impact plans the most are Tuesday and Wednesday. By the time everything wraps up, we will be looking at between 1" and 1.5" of rain between the two days. Most of this is expected to fall between Tuesday morning and very early Wednesday before we transition to snow and mix conditions. A light coating of snow is expected too, with this occurring between Wednesday morning and very early Thursday morning as the system is finishing through our area. Depending on thought of road impacts, Wednesday could become an Alert Day during the morning due to the snow and also the mix later on that will cause slippery conditions.
ENVIRONMENT
WIS-TV

FIRST ALERT: Cloudy skies today with mid 70s; Storms possible Wednesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’ve got the chance of some strong storms by Wednesday making it an alert day!. · Cloudy skies today with highs in the mid 70s. · 80% chance of rain and storms Wednesday making it an alert day! Gusty winds and heavy rain are the main threats, but hail and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

Rain returns Wednesday, milder weather ahead

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Beautiful weather will stretch into Tuesday, but clouds and rain will invade mid-week. Expect mostly clear skies tonight with lows in the 30s area-wide. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the 60s. Clouds increase Tuesday night with showers arriving after 10PM or so. Wednesday morning will start with soaking rain, and highs will stay in the 50s through the day.
GREENVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lansing, IL
CBS 46

Gorgeous weather today, storms and rain Wednesday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - We begin the day with chilly temperatures, but warm into the 70s by this afternoon. Sunny and gorgeous with a nice breeze and a quick warm-up through the day. High: 73° Average High: 67° Chance of Rain: 0%. What You Need to Know:. Tonight...
ATLANTA, GA
WBTV

First Alert: Cloudy, wet weather will continue Wednesday afternoon, evening

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rain will continue to move from the southwest to the northeast, leaving us cloudy and wet for the balance of the day. Highs will range from the upper 50s and lower 60s. This evening through tonight, more showers can be expected along with some rumbles of thunder. During the overnight hours, showers will become more scattered and some areas of patchy fog will develop; lows will range from the upper 40s to the lower 50s.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNDU

First Alert Forecast: Clouds and rain Tuesday and Wednesday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A strong low pressure system will continue to move closer to the area on Tuesday and Wednesday. While severe weather is not expected, this is the parent system to the severe weather in Texas on Monday. Rainfall will be light to moderate during the day on Tuesday with thunderstorms possible on Wednesday. The outside chance at strong winds and hail would fall during the afternoon on Wednesday. As the low pressure system moves away from the area, colder air will come through. The colder air will limit the rainfall and bring temperatures back to the 40s for highs. In total, about an inch of rainfall will be possible between Tuesday and Thursday. Highs overall will average the 40s between Thursday and Monday. Friday night and Saturday there is a chance of a quick wintry mix. A few nights towards the end of the week could cool back down to the upper 20s.
SOUTH BEND, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Lansing Journal
WESH

Warm Afternoon, Rain Returns Wednesday

Happy Tuesday! High pressure will keep us dry today. We'll see increasing moisture on Wednesday. The afternoon sunshine could help fire up some showers and storms Wednesday afternoon and evening. We are under a level 1/5 risk for severe weather Wednesday which makes it an impact day. A cold front will swing through Central Florida Thursday. Thursday which is also an impact day with scattered rain and storms. Behind the front cooler and pleasant weather for Friday into the weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
KSLA

Sunny and warm Wednesday; rain and storms on the way

(KSLA) - Happy Wednesday everyone! We’ve made it half way through the work week and have paid off with today’s sunshine! Enjoy the weather today and for most of Thursday because Thursday evening showers and storms are back. We’ve got a GREAT weekend in store that comes to an end with another round of rain and storms early next week.
ENVIRONMENT
WWMT

More rain, isolated strong storms possible Wednesday

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Thunderstorms developing late Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday evening could contain strong winds and large hail. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for St. Joseph and Branch counties in our viewing area, through 9:00 p.m. The main threats from today's storms are high...
KALAMAZOO, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Occasional rain through Wednesday

WET: An approaching upper trough will bring rain back to Alabama today. Showers are lined up near the Mississippi border early this morning, but the rain will become widespread later today, and periods of rain will continue tonight and tomorrow as the upper air system slowly moves through. A few strong storms are possible near the Gulf Coast today, and over roughly the southern half of the state tomorrow. SPC has defined a “marginal risk” of severe storms for these areas; the main threat will come from strong, gusty winds.
ALABAMA STATE
FOX Carolina

Warmer Today, Rain and Cooler Wednesday

Unity Park just released their opening date and events. Ashley Garrett is highlighting new additions and businesses in our area. Today she focuses on The Big Dog Show, a traveling art exhibit in downtown Greenville, doggy daycare Hounds Town Spartanburg, and a new Goodwill opening in Berea. What's new? New...
GREENVILLE, SC
WPXI Pittsburgh

Chilly, damp weather will start the weekend

PITTSBURGH — No signs of spring in the forecast with chilly, damp weather ending the week and starting the weekend. Showers and a few storms will have you scrambling for the umbrella Friday, with brief heavy downpours also possible. Saturday will look and feel more like early March than...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy