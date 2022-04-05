ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Munster, IN

Obituary: William Michael “Bill” Hoffmann

By The Lansing Journal
thelansingjournal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA memorial service to honor the life of William Michael “Bill” Hoffmann, 63, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at St. Pauls’ Lutheran Church, 8601 Harrison Ave., Munster, IN 46321. The Rev. Peter A. Speckhard will officiate. Bill was born in...

Related
Channel 3000

William Lee “Bill” Cramer

William Lee “Bill” Cramer, 70, of Platteville, WI passed away on Friday, March 11th at the University of Wisconsin hospital in Madison following complications of heart failure. He was born February 6, 1952, in Clinton, Iowa, the son of Donald Wayne and Joan Jane (Bier) Cramer. He graduated from Clinton High School in 1970 and attended Mount St. Clare College in Clinton and the University of Northern Iowa, Cedar Falls.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
Kingsport Times-News

William “Bill” McGuire, Jr.

BIG STONE GAP, VA - William “Bill” McGuire, Jr., 75, passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at the James H. Quillen V.A. Medical Center, Mountain Home, Tn. He was a lifelong resident of Big Stone Gap. Bill was a retired coal miner with the Westmoreland Coal Co. and a member of the U. M. W. A. District #17, Local 1405. He attended Cadet Primitive Baptist Church, Big Stone Gap. Bill loved to fish and spending time with his family.
BIG STONE GAP, VA
News Channel Nebraska

William E. "Bill" Ostrander

William E. Ostrander, 78, of Beatrice, died on Friday, March 25, 2022 at a Lincoln hospital. He was born on August 15, 1943 at Hiawatha, KS and graduated from Hiawatha High School. He served in the National Guard during the Vietnam war. In 1970 he married his high school sweetheart, Susan, and they were blessed with three sons, Kenneth, William, and Jason. They later divorced. He worked for Chicago, Burlington & Quincy Railroad, owned and operated a tavern and pizzeria, and spent over 30 years at Neapco with 20 plus years in quality control. He was a member of Bitting-Norman Post #27 of the Beatrice American Legion. He enjoyed doing photography, gardening, and all sports, especially the Boston Red Sox, Pittsburg Steelers, and Nebraska Cornhuskers.
BEATRICE, NE

