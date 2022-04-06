Ohio National Guard training in Trumbull County

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio – Residents and business owners near Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center may notice noise from explosions in the area.

Explosives are scheduled to be used by soldiers currently enrolled in the Army combat engineer qualification course during training Wednesday and Thursday, April 6-7, 2022.

Officials say this is an important part of military readiness. It simulates realistic battle conditions.

For more information, call 614-506-3490.

