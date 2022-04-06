ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull County, OH

Ohio National Guard training in Trumbull County

By Michael Reiner
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15YCWp_0f0stNsJ00

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio – Residents and business owners near Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center may notice noise from explosions in the area.

Explosives are scheduled to be used by soldiers currently enrolled in the Army combat engineer qualification course during training Wednesday and Thursday, April 6-7, 2022.

Coroner identifies man killed in officer-involved shooting in Youngstown

Officials say this is an important part of military readiness. It simulates realistic battle conditions.

For more information, call 614-506-3490.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Trumbull County, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
State
Ohio State
Trumbull County, OH
Crime & Safety
Youngstown, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Trumbull County, OH
City
Youngstown, OH
Youngstown, OH
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio National Guard#Shooting#Explosions#Nexstar Media Inc
WTOL 11

Video of deadly I-75 crash released

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation has released video of the fiery crash that killed two people early Thursday on I-75 near Alexis Road. An ODOT camera captured the crash that happened when a car headed south in the northbound lanes collided head-on with oncoming traffic. The...
TOLEDO, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio woman opens fire on tow truck repossessing her vehicle

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) 21-year-old, Kaley Morgan is charged with felony assault after firing a gun at a tow truck while her car was being repossessed. According to abc6 news, Police received a report about a person with a gun on Tuesday night around 11 p.m. Police arrived and found a tow truck repossessing a 2011 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Army
WTRF- 7News

Two Ohio puppies cling to each other after being rescued

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WTRF) The Youngstown Police Department received a call from two concerned citizens after seeing three dogs, a mom and two puppies, hidden away in a small fenced-in area covered with a blue tarp, reported WLWT. Police officers called the Animal Charity of Ohio who sent an agent to the scene where they found […]
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WTRF

Sheriff: Beware of this scam in Ohio County

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard is asking residents to be vigilant when answering the phone. He says a person is calling people and identifying himself as Sgt. Matt Taylor of the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office from the civil or another division. The man asks for people to send money and/or call him back.
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania man killed while using snowblower

A Pennsylvania man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle while operating a snowblower. The incident happened in Westmoreland County over the weekend, according to WPXI. A 2019 Dodge Ram crossed the street and struck 49-year old Brian Hyde according to the report. Hyde was pronounced dead at the hospital the news outlet […]
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WKBN

WKBN

24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy