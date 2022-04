Some of the opportunities that come MotorTrend's way sound better than they turn out to be. We weren't considering that fact when we accepted Porsche's invitation to be one of the first to sample its Cosmic Chase virtual reality video game at the company's Carson, California-based Porsche Experience Center. But a few days later as we drove to the PEC to try it out, we began to think it sounded like a recipe for boredom, disaster (of the motion-sickness kind), or both. Frankly, we were unclear what we were even in for, but the agenda turned out to include nothing but quick and easy fun.

