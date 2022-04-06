ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jury selection starts in Florida's opioid suit against Walgreens

By Selene San Felice
Axios Tampa Bay
Axios Tampa Bay
 2 days ago
The latest battle in the war against the opioid crisis is happening in Pasco County.

Driving the news: Jury selection began Tuesday in New Port Richey for Florida's suit against Walgreens, per Fox 13 .

  • Attorney General Ashley Moody plans to hold the company accountable for the role she says it played in bringing a deadly opioid epidemic to Florida.

Why it matters: After California, Florida reported the second-highest number of overdose deaths last year, at 7,200.

The big picture: ​​Florida has already prevailed in several of these fights, winning more than $3 billion from other pharmaceutical companies.

  • Last week, the state settled for $870 million with defendants including CVS.
  • The money is supposed to go towards drug prevention measures and treatment and recovery services.

Between the lines: Moody details in court filings how a Walgreens drug distribution center sold 2.2 million pills to a single pharmacy in Hudson — a roughly six-month supply for each of Hudson's 12,000 residents.

  • She also accused the company of increasing drug orders by as much as 600%, including supplying one town of 3,000 people with 285,000 orders of oxycodone in a month.

The other side: Walgreens blamed doctors for ordering improper prescriptions, filing a third-party complaint in 2020 against Drs. John and Jane Doe, but that motion was struck down in July 2020.

What's next: Opening statements in the Walgreens case are set for Monday.

thisisthis
2d ago

The government did nothing to protect us from this epidemic. They were people making too much money to stop it from happening before it was too late.

Christie LaRocco
1d ago

why is this all being blamed on pharmacies? The pill mills wrote the scripts and there was no system in place linking all the pharmacies to show what the patient was getting!

Axios Tampa Bay

Axios Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
ABOUT

Axios Tampa Bay, anchored by Ben Montgomery and Selene San Felice, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/tampa-bay

