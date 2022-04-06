ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, IL

Groundbreaking Set For Danville Casino

By Todd Stapleton
vandaliaradio.com
 2 days ago

(Danville, IL) — Construction is expected to begin this month...

www.vandaliaradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecentersquare.com

Danville casino receives preliminary approval from Illinois Gaming Board

(The Center Square) – A new casino is closer to a reality for the city of Danville. Nearly three years after a gambling expansion bill that that allowed for up to six new gambling locations in Illinois was signed into law, members of the Illinois Gaming Board have given preliminary approval for the facility to be located along Interstate 74.
DANVILLE, IL
WLFI.com

Groundbreaking for TPA Park Aquatic Center is set for next month

FRANKFORT, Ind. (WLFI) — A big construction project is coming to the City of Frankfort. The Frankfort pool is getting a complete overhaul. However, the Mayor told News 18 that the original bath house is here to stay. "I knew growing up, even my parents when they grew up,...
FRANKFORT, IN
The News-Gazette

Danville developer: Room for two casinos in region

DANVILLE — Jim Wilmot isn’t too concerned about competition from across the border for the soon-to-be constructed Golden Nugget Danville Casino. Churchill Downs Inc. plans to build a $260 million casino and 125-room hotel on the east side of Terre Haute, Ind., located about an hour southeast of Danville.
DANVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Danville, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Danville, IL
Lifestyle
WUKY

It was 'fire in the hole' at an unconventional groundbreaking in Lexington

Lexington officially recognized new work on a 252-unit affordable housing project off Georgetown Road Friday — with a bang. Groundbreakings are fairly standard affairs, with appearances by local officials, brief remarks from those involved, and, of course, the requisite photo-op with stakeholders donning construction hats and shoveling dirt on the count of three.
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy