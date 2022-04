SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CW69 News in Atlanta) — A multimillion dollar road widening project in Sandy Springs is raising concern for some neighbors who say the city has ignored their input and the money could be put to better use. Virginia Twynham grew up in Sandy Springs, and for the last 10 years, she has lived in a home on Brookgreen Road with her husband and two kids. She says the city’s plans to widen Hammond Drive between Roswell Road and Glenridge Drive will impact her property. “The current design is they’re lifting and shifting traffic from another street over to...

