Other states eye "Don't Say Gay" legislation

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said Monday that passing legislation akin to Florida's recently signed law commonly known as "Don't Say Gay" is "a top priority."

ICYMI: Florida's "Parental Rights in Education" law bans classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity from kindergarten through third grade, and the GOP has couched it as a matter of parental control.

The big picture: Patrick's announcement comes in the midst of what the Texas Tribune calls "a Republican-led spree" to limit what can be taught in schools , restrict what books appear on library shelves and criminalize gender-affirming health care for transgender children.

What he's saying: Patrick urged his supporters to boycott Disney and follow him in selling stock in the company, criticizing its "woke agenda" after the company suspended its political donations in Florida and said it would fight the law.

What to watch: Two Ohio Republicans introduced a bill this week that mirrors Florida's law.