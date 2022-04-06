ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Other states eye "Don't Say Gay" legislation

By Selene San Felice
Axios Tampa Bay
Axios Tampa Bay
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gDL8s_0f0ss7wZ00

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said Monday that passing legislation akin to Florida's recently signed law commonly known as "Don't Say Gay" is "a top priority."

ICYMI: Florida's "Parental Rights in Education" law bans classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity from kindergarten through third grade, and the GOP has couched it as a matter of parental control.

The big picture: Patrick's announcement comes in the midst of what the Texas Tribune calls "a Republican-led spree" to limit what can be taught in schools , restrict what books appear on library shelves and criminalize gender-affirming health care for transgender children.

What he's saying: Patrick urged his supporters to boycott Disney and follow him in selling stock in the company, criticizing its "woke agenda" after the company suspended its political donations in Florida and said it would fight the law.

What to watch: Two Ohio Republicans introduced a bill this week that mirrors Florida's law.

Comments / 94

MPTX
2d ago

Why won’t the media tell the truth. The word gay isn’t even in the bill. It merely states that children through third grade don’t need a school teacher to teach them about sex. Why would any sane person object to this bill.

Reply(3)
53
Summer Werner
2d ago

Actually, parents just don't want their child to be groomed by some rando in a classroom. Are you all so perverse that you would allow this or any other sexual behavior pushed on your child?

Reply(3)
32
Cesar Villarreal
1d ago

It not don’t say gay it’s for under age kids not to be exposed to adult sexual material in school c’mon @newsbreak you can do better than this

Reply
21
Related
The Independent

Alabama law could raise legal driving age just for transgender residents

Alabama trans youth are facing a pair anti-LGBTQ bills in their state that advocates say could make it effectively impossible for trans drivers under the age of 19 to receive a license.There’s been an avalanche of anti-LGBTQ legislation pushed across US states in recent months.South Dakota barred transgender girls from participating in sport. Idaho legislators might pass a bill that makes providing gender-affirming care ââpunishable by up to life in prison. In Alabama, legislators are set to vote on “Alabama Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act” this month, a that the bill would outlaw doctors from offering gender-affirming care to...
POLITICS
Healthline

Why Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill Is So Dangerous

Health experts say legislation like Florida’s “Parental Rights in Education” bill (which has been dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill by its opponents) can negatively affect the mental and physical health of young people. According to experts, when a person’s identity (or the identity...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
Salon

John Roberts joins dissent calling out conservative majority for abusing "shadow docket" powers

On Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court issued an "emergency" ruling in Louisiana v. American Rivers. The decision temporarily reverses a lower court's order blocking a Trump-era water regulation that makes it easier for states to issue permits to dump pollutants into navigable rivers — at least until the Ninth Circuit decides whether to take up an appeal of that order.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Independent

Psaki says Texas governor doesn’t have authority for ‘publicity stunt’ plan to bus migrants to DC

White House press secretary accused Texas Gov Greg Abbott of promising an illegal “publicity stunt” on Thursday after the Republican governor vowed that he would place undocumented migrants on chartered buses to Washington DC.The governor made headlines in right-leaning media and thrilled conservatives this week when he pledged that he would respond to the Biden administration’s end of Title 42 directives that allow DHS to turn back migrants at the border by forcing undocumented immigrants to board buses and be essentially shipped out of his state, across the country.Ms Psaki was asked about the governor’s announcement at her daily...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender Children#Racism#Icymi#Gop#The Texas Tribune#Republicans#Education Committee
The Independent

‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill introduced by Louisiana Republican will ‘isolate’ LGBT+ kids, advocates warn

One week after Florida legislators passed a widely derided measure that opponents warn will marginalise LGBT+ students and chill classroom speech, a Republican state legislator in Louisiana has introduced a similar bill.A bill from Republican state Rep Dodie Horton mirroring Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” legislation would prohibit Louisiana’s teachers and school instructors from “cover[ing] the topics of sexual orientation or gender identity” in kindergarten through eighth grade classrooms.It also prohibits all school staff from “discuss[ing] his own sexual orientation or gender identity” with students of any grade.Rep Horton told Baton Rouge ABC affiliate WBRZ that she “wasn’t...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Disney
The Independent

Lawyer representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in Jan 6 cases has law licence revoked in Virginia

A lawyer known for representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in cases related to the 6 January insurrection has had his law licence revoked. Jonathon Moseley was disbarred by a three-judge panel in a Virginia state court on Friday following a two-hour hearing, Politico reported. Mr Moseley has represented a number of well-known Capitol riot defendants, such as one of the Oath Keepers who have been charged with seditious conspiracy and several people in the sights of the House select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection. The court found that he failed to follow “professional rules that govern safekeeping...
LAW
POLITICO

Scores of House GOP lawmakers tried to call up a bill keeping the pandemic-related border health rules in place. Democrats blocked it.

The move came during rule debate over whether to hold two former Trump officials in contempt of Congress. What happened: Dozens of House Republican lawmakers flocked to the floor today seeking to call up legislation barring the relaxation of Covid-related public health restrictions at the border. Democrats blocked the move,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Mormon leader reaffirms faith's stance on same-sex marriage

A top leader in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints reaffirmed the faith's opposition to same-sex marriage and “changes that confuse or alter gender” as debates over gender and sexuality reemerge throughout the United States.Dallin H. Oaks, the second-highest-ranking leader of the faith known widely as the Mormon Church, told thousands of listeners gathered at a conference center at the church's Salt Lake City headquarters that what he called “social and legal pressures” wouldn't compel the church to alter its stances on same-sex marriage or matters of gender identity that he did not specify.The highest level of...
RELIGION
Seattle Times

Group sues Oklahoma governor over birth certificate order

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A national civil rights group sued Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday over his decision to prohibit the state from issuing birth certificates listing a nonbinary option or allowing transgender people to change their gender designation. The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court for...
POLITICS
The Independent

Florida state GOP rep warns of ‘living hell’ for Disney over ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill opposition

A Florida lawmaker has said that Disney’s opposition to legislation dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill by critics will lead to a loss of government concessions, prompting a “living hell” for the company. The Parental Rights in Education bill was signed into law by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis on Monday. GOP State Representative Anthony Sabatini, who voted for the House bill in February, told Newsweek on Friday that Disney’s opposition to the law would have consequences. On 28 March, Disney said its “goal as a company is for this law to be repealed by the legislature or struck down...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios Tampa Bay

Axios Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
4K+
Followers
687
Post
682K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Tampa Bay, anchored by Ben Montgomery and Selene San Felice, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/tampa-bay

Comments / 0

Community Policy