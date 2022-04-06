PD: Man arrested for sexual contact with a child
AMSTERDAM, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – According to Amsterdam Police, a 61-year-old man was arrested for having sexual contact with a child under the age of 15. Police say Philip D. Vogle, 61, of Amsterdam had multiple incidents across two months with this child.Boy, 13, dies after riding in crashed stolen vehicle
Amsterdam police interviewed a child with the assistance of the Child Advocacy Center of Montgomery County. The investigation revealed that the incidents occurred throughout August and September of 2021 at a residence in Amsterdam.
Vogle was arrested on Monday, April 4, by Amsterdam Police Detectives and charged.
Charges:
- Criminal Sexual Act 2nd Degree
- Endangering the Welfare of a child
- Forcible touching
- Sexual Misconduct
Vogle was arraigned in Amsterdam City Court in front of Honorable Judge Lisa W. Lorman and remanded to Montgomery County Corrections on a $5,000 cash / $10,000 bond.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.
Comments / 0