Amsterdam, NY

PD: Man arrested for sexual contact with a child

By Michael O'Brien
 2 days ago

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – According to Amsterdam Police, a 61-year-old man was arrested for having sexual contact with a child under the age of 15. Police say Philip D. Vogle, 61, of Amsterdam had multiple incidents across two months with this child.

Amsterdam police interviewed a child with the assistance of the Child Advocacy Center of Montgomery County. The investigation revealed that the incidents occurred throughout August and September of 2021 at a residence in Amsterdam.

Vogle was arrested on Monday, April 4, by Amsterdam Police Detectives and charged.

Charges:

  • Criminal Sexual Act 2nd Degree
  • Endangering the Welfare of a child
  • Forcible touching
  • Sexual Misconduct
Vogle was arraigned in Amsterdam City Court in front of Honorable Judge Lisa W. Lorman and remanded to Montgomery County Corrections on a $5,000 cash / $10,000 bond.

